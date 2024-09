A CLOGHER woman has admitted being in charge of a vehicle while drunk.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday, Cheryl McCleery (43), of Primrose Hill, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court heard that, on August 4 at around 2.40am, police approached McCleery’s vehicle as it was parked outside a local football club in Dungannon following reports of a drink driver in the area.

Advertisement

Police noted a smell of alcohol on McCleery and further observed that her speech was slurred.

After arrest, she gave a reading of 81 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

A defence solicitor told the court that the incident occurred after an argument with her partner. McCleery had a bottle of wine in a shopping bag in her vehicle.

After stopping the car, she drank the wine and claimed she was ‘too upset’ to continue driving.

Giving credit for her early plea and clear record, the judge imposed ten penalty points and a total of £400 in fines.