A GREENCASTLE woman has been sentenced after chasing down a car and throwing a bottle of Buckfast wine at it, causing £400 in damages, Omagh Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday.

Cornelia McKenna (34) of Maryville was convicted for the incident that occurred on May 27.

The court was told that the victim noticed McKenna’s vehicle coming towards him as he was driving on the Greencastle Road towards Omagh.

The victim then said that McKenna’s white Vauxhall Astra turned, overtook him and then abruptly swerved in front of his vehicle at a junction, forcing him to stop.

The defendant, identified as McKenna, exited the driver’s side door and threw a bottle of Buckfast wine at the victim’s car, causing £400 in damages.

She then re-entered her Astra and fled the scene, leaving her passenger behind.

On July 23, McKenna was arrested and provided a no-comment interview.

However, she later pleaded guilty.

Defence counsel Brian O’Sullivan informed the court that McKenna had been complying with probation requirements for a previous matter and was making positive progress. He requested leniency to allow her to continue her probation work.

District Judge Ted Magill acknowledged McKenna’s guilty plea and sentenced her to three months in custody, suspended for 18 months. McKenna was also ordered to pay £400 in compensation to the victim.