The grand foist isn’t coming.It’s already happened.The point of no return went by a few miles ago when you weren’t looking.

It’s too late to stop now.

Advertisement

There is no turning back.

And besides, there’s nothing left back there:

It’s gone…

Nothing remains.

So, the only choice now is to keep going; further into the mist.

You’ve been running for so long that you haven’t even noticed that the pace has changed, and you’ve been picking up speed.

It’s become like a hectic race that you never entered.

Advertisement

Only there is no finishing line…

No prizes to be won.

There is no destination in sight.

Only oblivion.

You are exhausted, and it’s barely even begun.

You aren’t quite sure exactly where or when you ended, and the ghost began.

How long has it been like this…?

When did the dream start, and reality stop?

Or, is it vice versa?

How did you get here?

All you know for certain is that you never entered the race.

Yet, here you are.

Struggling to keep up with the rest of the dead-eyed ones who surround you.

They don’t seem to notice that anything strange is afoot.

They just keep going, relentless in their unknown mission.

And the pace picks up again, and you start to slow down; unable to stay with the crowd.

You have no energy left:

You find yourself getting left behind.

Alone.

What is the point in all this…?

How did you get here; way out in the wilderness?

Where nothing is everywhere around you.

There is no goal.

No destination.

And with every stride, you are only getting further and further from where you started.

Then you remember where that was:

The starting point.

Suddenly you find you have a renewed energy.

It’s what keeps you from keeling over.

It keeps you going.

And you realise that maybe there is a destination after all.

You are moving now; slowly picking up pace until you are running faster-and-faster.

Maybe the end line is where it started.

Home.

You keep running.

In blind hope.