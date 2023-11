FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council recently held a reception in Enniskillen Town Hall to recognise the achievements of some of local football’s top officials.

FIFA officials Louise Thompson, Tim Marshall, Andrew Nethery and Adam Jeffrey were all recognised for their accomplishments in officiating at home and abroad.

All four officials are regular fixtures in the top level of football locally as well taking charge of games across Europe.

Advertisement

At last week’s reception, Council chair Thomas O’Reilly said that all four officials had shown great talent, skill and commitment in quickly progressing through the various levels of refereeing at a professional level.

“To be a referee at this level, you need to be attentive, have good attention to detail, be a good communicator and have the ability to remain calm and be resilient as decisions may not always be popular,” he said.

“To achieve the success you have, I believe that you have all of these skills which is admirable.

“The Council has a long term strategy for leisure and recreation, Active Together, which demonstrates our commitment to encourage opportunities for everyone to be active together for improved wellbeing.

“Each of you are an inspiration to other young people who would like to be active and involved in sport, however, may not wish to play.

“ You will also have inspired those who are currently refereeing that you can achieve great success through commitment to continue to train and develop.

“On behalf of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, and on my own behalf, I would like to congratulate each and everyone of you on your achievements and I am confident that you will continue to excel at the highest levels.”

Advertisement

Kesh woman Louise Thompson was unable to attend as she was travelling home from a game in Portugal and her award was collected by her mother Vera.

Thompson has rapidly progressed through the ranks in recent years. She has refereed three Women’s Irish Cup Finals and in 2020 became the first women from Northern Ireland to become a FIFA official.

Assistant referees, Andrew Nethery, Drumquin and Adam Jeffrey, Omagh are part of a team headed up by highly-rated referee Jamie Robinson, which has taken charge of four European games in the last six weeks.

Their next gig is a U19 Youth League game at Olympiakos.

Both assistants ran the line in the 2021 Irish Cup Final and in the summer Jeffrey officiated at the U17 European Championship.

Marshall is the most experienced official of the local quartet. The Irvinestown man has been an international referee for eight seasons and has twice taken charge of the Irish Cup Final.

No further away than Tuesday night he was the man in the middle for the BetMcLean League Cup tie between Portadown and Crusaders with Nethery running the line.

Jeffrey was on the line for the Carrick Rangers versus Newry clash at the Loughview Leisure Arena.