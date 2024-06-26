ACL Div 1 round-up: Strong second half showing from Pomeroy

Pomeroy 1-10 Edendork 1-8

POMEROY staged a brilliant comeback in the second half at Plunkett Park on Friday night to pick up their third win of the campaign and inflict back to back defeats on visitors Edendork.

The St.Malachys were the better side in the opening period and that was reflected on the scoreboard as they established a 1-5 to 0-3 advantage. Stephen Gervin got the goal with Fiachra Nelis, Conor Mallon and Rian Nelis among their points, Jude Campbell with a brace for the Plunketts.

A Ronan Duffin goal kickstarted the Pomeroy revival as they were a transformed side. Packie Quinn, Campbell, Lorcan Kilpatrick and Hugh McNamee all landed points as they got their noses in front and never looked back. Mallon had two points for Edendork with Neil Kilpatrick getting their other one in a disappointing half for them.

Loughmacrory 0-12 Trillick 1-11

A SIMON Garrity goal on the stroke of halftime ultimately proved to be the difference at the final whistle as Trillick secured a narrow win away to Loughmacrory.

Prior to that score the sides had been level on five occasions with Pauraic Meenagh, Ruairi McCullagh, Lee Brennan and Ryan Gray among the points for their respective sides.

Gareth Donaghy and Ryan Grimley helped close the gap to the minimum on the restart before Brennan responded for the visitors. With a dozen minutes left to play it was all square after scores from Meenagh and McCullagh but Trillick finished the stronger with scores from James Garrity and Brennan to claim their second win of the season.

Coalisland 1-13 Omagh 2-11

A TREMENDOUS fightback from Coalisland proved to be in vain as Omagh took the spoils from their trip to Father Campbell Park with the minimum to spare.

Sean L Corr and Peter Herron had first half points for the Fianna with Ronan O’Neill and Conor O’Donnell responding for the St.Endas before a goal in the 30th minute from O’Neill left his side 1-7 to 0-4 in front at the short whistle.

Five minutes into the second half O’Neill added another major and with Fionnbar Taggart among the points Omagh moved eleven clear. That was the signal for Coalisland to start to make a game of it with Herron bagging a goal and points coming from Cormac O’Hagan, Bailey Leonard and Corr. Omagh were holding on but with O’Neill finishing with 2-5 to his name they just about did enough.

Donaghmore 0-15 Carrickmore 1-14

THIS was the game of the day in division one and it certainly lived up to its billing as Carrickmore returned to winning ways by inflicting a first defeat of the campaign on Donaghmore.

It was score for score throughout a frantic opening half with Carrickmore managing to edge it 0-9 to 0-8. Rory Donnelly, Danny Fullerton, Johnny Munroe and Caolan Daly were among their points with Donaghmore keeper Lorcan Quinn converting three frees and Conor O’Neill also on target.

A brace from Conor Cush saw the lead change ands but then Fullerton scored the only goal of the game. Donaghmore though hit back with points from Cush and Quinn to narrow the gap to the minimum before Ciaran Daly converted a free for the insurance score.

Dromore 2-14 Eglish 0-8

AS the scoreline would suggest it was one way traffic for Dromore at Gardrum Park on Friday evening as they eased past an Eglish side who are still looking for their first points of the season.

The St.Dympnas enjoyed the best possible start to the game with a John Edgar goal inside sixty seconds and they never looked back. Ciaran McCoy, Declan McNulty and Peter Teague had points as they turned around 1-6 to 0-3 in front, Luke Donnelly among the Eglish points.

Donnelly and Matthew McGleenan had second half points for the visitors but at no stage did they look like mounting a comeback. McNulty, Conor O’Hara, Aidan Colton and Ronan McNabb junior all raised white flags either side of a John MacRory major midway through the half.

Galbally 1-10 Clonoe 1-10

GALBALLY are the only side unbeaten in division one but they still dropped their first point as a battling Clonoe side deservedly claimed a share off the spoils at Pearse Park.

Former Tyrone attacker Connor McAliskey capitalised on a mistake in the home defence to bury the ball in the net with just over a minute gone on the clock. Fintan McClure added a couple of points with Oisin McGee and Ronan Nugent replying for Galbally before a 26th minute Cono Donaghy penalty left it all square at the interval, 1-5 apiece.

Nugent and McAliskey exchanged points on the restart before Galbally moved three clear thanks to efforts from Joseph Corrigan, Daniel Kerr and Darragh Donaghy. It looked like being decisive but in the final quarter the O’Rahillys rolled up their sleeves and scores from Pascal McClure and McAliskey closed the gap before Danny McNulty sent over the equaliser.