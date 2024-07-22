ACL Div 3 round-up: McGlone hits four goals for Aghaloo

Eskra 2-11 Aghaloo 6-11

THE Emmets hosted the league leaders on an evening when Ruairi McGlone netted four goals and Niall McElroy claimed two to help Aghaloo seal league victory number ten.

Aghaloo arrived here holding 18 points from their nine games pre-break, with Eskra on 15. The Emmets matched the O’Neill’s in terms of points registered on the scoreboard but the home side’s two goals were insufficient to counter the six chalked up by a potent away attack at the opposite end. Cormac Arkinson and Tommy Meegan bagged the home goals plus Cathal Meegan scored five points for the Emmets.

Niall McElroy netted in each half for Aghaloo and he sent over six points to boot. Jody McGlone scored a point brace and Ruairi McGlone got three of his goals during the first 30 minutes. Ruairi McGlone then completed his four-goal haul in the final half to round off a good night’s work as Aghaloo remain top.

Strabane 3-8 Augher 1-8

GOALS and saves proved significant in the overall scheme of things as the Sigersons denied the St Macartan’s to seal a sixth seasonal success.

Strabane and Augher took to the field with just one point between them, the St Macartan’s on 12 and the Sigersons on 11. Both teams went for their scores in direct style along the way. The hosts outscored their guests by three to one in goal terms during a tie that served up an equal quota of points. Kyle Morrison, Gavin Molloy and Kelvin Nelson bagged the home goals as Oran McGrath landed four points for the Sigersons.

The St Macartan’s netted through Darragh Kavanagh who led his side’s point account as well. The visitors, who led by three points over the interval, were thwarted from the penalty spot and in other goal openings by some excellent goalkeeping from home custodian Tom McDermott.

Killeeshil 7-18 Tattyreagh 0-6

THE host St Mary’s were endeavouring to bounce back from a narrow reversal at Aghaloo last time and they did so in emphatic fashion at Tattyreagh’s expense.

Tattyreagh encountered a St Mary’s side on a mission here and the visiting St Patrick’s were soon chasing the scoreboard. Killeeshil kicked on at a right rate of knots and they built up a clear advantage as play progressed. The Tatts tried to stay in touch but the St Mary’s scored seven goals as Cathal Rafferty claimed 2-2 plus Gary Reilly(1-0), Michael Carty(1-2), Luke Donnelly(1-1), Eoin Neill(1-0) and Cormac Donaghy(1-1) added more three-pointers.

Paul O’Neill capped a fine display in midfield for the St Mary’s with a six-point return and Ronan O’Neill landed a brace as Killeeshil remained on the heels of the league leaders. Aidan Martin, Collie Mimnagh, Keelan McDonagh, Mickey Allen, Niall Murray and Cathal Darcy contributed the St Patrick’s scores.

Castlederg 1-12 Errigal Ciaran III 0-8

ST EUGENE’S were keen to pick up where they left off before the holiday period as Errigal Ciaran III arrived in Castlederg for this Saturday tie and the St Eugene’s delivered the goods via a seven-point win.

Castlederg started play placed 8th on ten points in the table, whereas Errigal lined up on five points. The visitors battled all the way with Shane Donaghy and Sean Mellon scoring 0-2 each alongside single scores via Jarly Harte, Ruairi O’Sullivan, Connor McAleer and Colm Mellon. Daire Corry claimed an eight-point total for Castlederg, three of those scores emanating from play and five from frees.

Adam Traynor bagged the St Eugene’s goal and Traynor also pointed at the double. Jamie Doherty and Tommy McMenamin supplied the other home points as Castlederg continued on an upward curve heading into the home straight of the league.

Urney 1-9 Derrytresk 0-15

THE St Columba’s were chasing a first success of the season when meeting Derrytresk at home base but the visitors won by a narrow enough margin in the end.

Derrytresk made the trek to North Tyrone located on four league points pre-match. Urney have found the attaining of league points elusive so far but they were not far away from the prize in this match. A steadier flow of away points ultimately dented Urney’s quest as Derrytresk returned home with both league points and a third win in transit.

Ryan Henry contributed a goal and five points to the St Columba’s cause on the evening and Niall Gavin was the chief score supplier for Derrytresk with an eight-point tally to help his side emerge victorious. Urney couldn’t close the gap sufficiently but the St Columba’s still showed enough to suggest that an opening win could be on the horizon.

Brocagh 1-12 Killyman 0-7

KILLYMAN headed for Brocagh with the St Mary’s seeking back-to-back league wins but it was the home side that followed up their round ten victory.

Both the Emmets and St Mary’s won their respective fixtures before the holiday break; Killyman gleaning their first points in the process as they fought back to deny Urney. The St Mary’s had work to do after the first half here on Friday as Brocagh led by 1-7 to 0-3. Killyman kept chipping away but they couldn’t get enough scores on the board.

Cathal Donnelly returned with six points for the Emmets, with Mark Canavan sending home the only goal of the game and Mickey Hughes collected a point brace. Additional Brocagh points were provided by Niall McCloskey (0-2), Conan McDonald and James McKiver. The St Mary’s replied with five points from Enda McGahan but Brocagh retained leadership on the scoreboard for a follow-up league victory.

Donaghmore III 0-12 Brackaville 0-9

THIS local derby tie served up a tight contest as the home St Patrick’s shaded matters in Donaghmore over Brackaville on Saturday evening.

The St Patrick’s were seeking a fourth league success here, whereas the Roes wanted to push forward from their position on eight points in the table prior to the start of play. Donaghmore showed ahead by three points at the break on 0-7 to 0-4 and that three-point advantage stayed with them as the two sides scored five points apiece in the closing 30 minutes.

Both defences did well and prevented their opposing numbers from claiming any goals on a day when Donaghmore picked off a few more precious points to seal the deal. A fourth league victory represents progress for a St Patrick’s squad keen to kick on from here and make further strides in the near future.

Drumquin 1-15 Glenelly 0-9

DRUMQUIN returned from the summer break to record a clear-cut home win over Glenelly as the Tones maintained their pursuit of league leaders Aghaloo.

The visiting St Joseph’s were looking to continue their decent form against the second-placed Tones but the guests were missing some regulars for this tricky assignment. Glenelly found themselves playing catch-up as Drumquin made the early running to establish a seven point advantage 22 minutes in.

The host team extended that to ten points by half-time for a 0-11 to 0-1 midway scoreboard cushion. Oisin Gormley led the charge in point terms for the Tones as they strung together some tidy moves and finished the half comfortably in command of the contest.

Drumquin continued to keep things ticking over in the second half and a Sean McDonagh goal further enhanced their position. The St Joseph’s did fare somewhat better and they registered five scores in the second 30 minutes. Glenelly, though, couldn’t muster the level of scores required to change the match script and Drumquin pressed on to wrap up that ninth league triumph thus far.

Friday’s home success over Glenelly moves Drumquin onto the 18-point mark in second place, two adrift of Aghaloo who have 20 points after they sealed win number ten at Eskra. Both the Tones and O’Neill’s now face a busy few weeks alongside their Division Three compatriots with some re-fixtures in the pipeline plus there are plans for a couple of double round weeks up ahead.

Glenelly were soon on the back foot as play got underway at McGirr Park and the St Joseph’s defence was working overtime to try and negate the fluency of Drumquin’s forward moves. Cormac Donnelly, Sean McDonagh, Eoin Skelton, Oisin Gormley and Finucane Glackin were among the home players to get on the ball to good effect.

Scores started to rack up with regularity for Drumquin as Oisin Gormley fired over some well-judged efforts from open and play and place kicks. Sean McDonagh supplied good support on the scoreboard too alongside Frankie McAlynn and company as the Tones carved out a 0-11 to 0-1 interval scoreline.

The visiting St Joseph’s had plenty on their plate at the turnaround as they faced that ten-point deficit. Lorcan McCullagh in the main provided some scoring relief for the St Joseph’s as he claimed four points overall but Drumquin were in no mood to let their grip slip.

Oisin Gormley brought his tally for the evening to 0-7 and that account included a converted ‘45’ into the bargain. Drumquin also manufactured the only goal of proceedings and Sean McDonagh supplied the finish for a 1-3 return overall.

McDonagh’s goal copper fastened the home side’s hold on the league points, with other Drumquin scorers comprising efforts by Niall McAlynn, Ronan Strain and Finnen Patterson. Eoghan McConnell and Nathan McLaughlin chalked up points in reply for the St Joseph’s.

Both these teams are due for away midweek re-fixtures as sides catch up on games postponed from earlier in the campaign. Drumquin meet Brocagh and Glenelly play Augher before round twelve in the league swings around again at the weekend.