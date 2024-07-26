ACL Midweek round-up: Dramatic late goal wins it for Naomh Eoghan

ACL DIVISION TWO

Beragh 2-13 Naomh Eoghan 1-17

PIARAS McSorley proved to be the Naomh Eoghan hero at St.Marys Park on Tuesday evening when he bagged a dramatic injury time goal to give his side a much needed win over Beragh.

It was a game that the Red Knights always looked to have the upper hand in and having led by two points at the break they tagged on 1-1 within two minutes of the restart. The visitors kept picking off points but they were still five adrift going into the last ten minutes but they dug deep to pick up only their second win of the campaign. Oran Treacy had a ninth minute goal for the hosts and that separated the sies at halftime with Conor Owens and Eoin Devine among the points for the respective teams.

Owens struck for a 32nd minute major but points from Devine, Conor Langan and Eamon McGovern kept Naomh Eoghan in the hunt. Martin Rodgers, Paddy McCann and Owens added to the Beragh total and they looked to have done enough but Langan, Conor Traynor and Niall Mayse trimmed the deficit until McSorley got that winning goal five minutes into injury time, the only time they led in the game.

ACL DIVISION THREE

Brocagh 0-11 Drumquin 3-14

DRUMQUIN made the midweek trip to Brocagh and returned home with league win number ten in tow, a result that takes them joint top of the table alongside Aghaloo who have a game in hand.

The visitors laid a solid foundation for themselves during Tuesday’s opening half that yielded a 2-9 to 0-5 scoreline in Drumquin’s favour. Brocagh had points from James McKiver(0-2), Cathal Donnelly, Mickey Hughes and Conan McDonald but the Emmets were playing catch-up against a Tones team that strung together several speedy moves and tidy finishes.

Oisin Gormley led the scoring line for Drumquin with a goal and five points plus Oisin McMenamin contributed 1-3. Sean McDonagh claimed 1-1 as the Tones consolidated their position. Further away points emanated from Frankie McAlynn(0-2), Stephen Gormley, Finucane Glackin and Cormac Donnelly. Home points in the second 30 minutes were provided by Mickey Hughes(0-3), Niall McCloskey, Brandon McKiver and Cathal Donnelly.

Augher 2-9 Glenelly 2-22

GLENELLY returned to winning ways with an eye-catching success away at Fr Hackett Park in Augher during the week.

The St Macartan’s and St Joseph’s had both missed out on any round eleven points four days before and Glenelly did best in terms of bouncing back during Tuesday’s encounter with Aodhan McConnell claiming six of their 22 points registered. Ronan O’Kane got a goal and three points, with the other Glenelly goal sent to the net by Cormac McKeown.

Glenelly led here at half-time by 2-15 to 1-3 and Augher faced a big leeway to try and bridge in the second half. The St Macartan’s netted twice through Eoghan Keenan and Tiernan McElroy but the host team found the scoreboard slipping out of their reach as Lorcan McCullagh(0-4), Cormac McBride(0-3), Cathal O’Neill(0-3), Garrett O’Neill, Nathan McLaughlin and Rory Kennedy added to the overall score count for the St Joseph’s.

Strabane 3-18 Killyman 0-6

STRABANE sealed a second league win in the space of three days when they chalked up a decent scoreboard tally at home to Killyman.

Strabane had beaten Augher on the Friday evening here and the Sigersons followed up in this re-fixture to secure win number seven so far this season. Gavin Molloy(2-1) got two home goals after netting once on Friday and Eoin Haire claimed the other Sunday goal. Oran McGrath sent over five points, with Kelvin Nelson(0-4), Conal Crawford(0-3) and Haydn McNamee(0-2) also contributing to the home side of the scoreboard. Joe Bishop, Mark McAdams and Dan McHaghney completed the Strabane score returns.

Killyman found scores tricky to find but the St Mary’s kept trying to the finish. Enda McGahan and St Mary’s team-mates battled gamely but they couldn’t keep tabs on a Sigersons side that are currently placed joint fourth in the table on 15 points.