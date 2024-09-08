Aghyaran fend off Cookstown’s stiff challenge

Aghyaran 2-11 Cookstown 0-13

FOR all the analysis by paralysis that goes on in the modern game sometimes you just can’t buy a bit of class in attack. That fact was vividly illustrated at O’Neills Healy Park on Friday night when a much more clinical Aghyaran edged out battling Cookstown to advance into the quarter-finals of the Intermediate Championship.

Despite dictating proceedings for much of this enjoyable contest the Fr Rocks hit over twice as many wides (13-6) as the St Davog’s and in a match of such fine margins that made a huge difference come the final whistle.

With the sides deadlocked and a replay looking on the cards, a last minute goal from Eoghan McHugh put Aghyaran in the box-seat, and then Ethan McHugh insured their win with a handsome injury time strike for a point.

Up front the four McHughs (some brothers, some not!) weighed in with all bar two points of the victors final tally, tending to avail of the majority of chances that came their way, while in marked contrast Cookstown’s direct approach (looking to launch a series bombs towards John Gilmore on the edge of the opposition square) only derived mixed results. The final outcome though was harsh on the likes of Luke Neeson, Conall Sheehy and captain Ruairi Mullan who impressed across the hour.

Ronan McHugh handed Aghyaran an early two point cushion, one a free and the other a superb effort swung over inside thirty seconds. Despite losing midfielder Luke Cullen to an early injury, the Fr Rocks were back level by the midway stage of the half. Matthew Carberry knocked over a free and Gilmore fisted over from a narrow angle, after a dangerous raid by Carberry.

Diarmaid McHugh almost stole in for an Aghyaran goal but his low drive was deflected behind by backtracking defender Tiernan Toner, with Ronan McHugh landing the resultant ’45’.

It was Cookstown though he looked the more cohesive unit, epitomised by Luke Neeson’s tidy score after some fluent approach work.

Carberry (free) and Brendan Gallen then traded scores, before Cookstown eased two in front courtesy of another Carberry free and a Danny McElhatton close range point.

Just before the break it seemed that Fr Rocks keeper Oisin McNia had preserved their two point cushion when he denied Ronan McHugh, but an infringement by Callan Kelly as the St Davog’s attacker bore down on goal resulted in a penalty which McHugh converted himself. (Half-time Aghyaran 1-4 Cookstown 0-6)

Scores were traded regularly in the third quarter, Eoghan McHugh and a brace from Ronan McHugh (one free) keeping Aghyaran ticking over, but white flags raised at the other end by Gilmore (‘mark), Niall McMurray and Luke Neeson kept Cookstown very much in the hunt.

With Cookstown passing up other opportunities to close the gap it seemed that Aghyaran would push on as a quality brace from Ethan McHugh put them three in front, 1-9 to 0-9, with ten minutes remaining.

Despite their lowly league position Cookstown refused to go quietly and three scores on the spin from Gilmore (with a punch), sub Karol McGuigan and Keegan Hampsey drew them level.

It was still deadlocked when Diarmuid McHugh’s fisted score was cancelled out by a further Carberry free, but Eoghan McHugh’s composed finish to the net, having been teed up by Caolan McGinty, proved the defining moment.

The Scorers

Aghyaran

Ronan McHugh (1-5, 2f,1 ’45’), Eoghan McHugh (1-2), Ethan McHugh (0-2), Diarmuid McHugh (0-1), Ronan McNamee (0-1,f)

Cookstown

Matthew Carberry (0-4,4f), John Gilmore (0-3,1m), Luke Neeson (0-2), Keegan Hampsey, Danny McElhatton, Niall McMurray, Karol McGuigan (0-1 each)