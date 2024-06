Aghyaran 2-13 Stewartstown 0-11

AGHYARAN secured the Under-14 Grade Four League title when they got the better of Stewartstown in a gripping final at Killyclogher on Saturday afternoon that required extra time to decide.

The winners led by four points at halftime in normal time but the Harps fought back after the break with two late points seeing it finish 0-9 apiece. Stewartstown led a halftime in extra time but they failed to score again as the St.Davogs took control with two late goals giving them a deserved but flattering eight point victory.

Conan Kelly opened the scoring for Stewartstown in the 3rd minute before Aghyaran assumed control. Charlie Byrne weighed in with a trio of points and that was followed by efforts from Garbhan Anderson and Eoghan O’Neill either side of another from Byrne to give them a 0-6 to 0-1 advantage.

Stewartstown though had the final say of the half through Daire Biggs and with the wind to come at their backs in the second half it was still very much all to play for.

Within two minutes of the restart the Harps had halved the deficit thanks to points from Jack Devlin and James Hughes to really make it game on. Team Captain Liam Connolly responded with a brace for Aghyaran but two points from midfielder Senna Coyle either side of one from Patrick Coyle reduced the deficit to the minimum.

The superb Tiarnan Catterson then got forward from centre half back to point for Aghyaran but his opposite number Jayden Boomer cancelled that score out before Senna Coyle forced extra time with a last gasp score.

Connolly had the opening score of extra time but that was Aghyaran’s only one in the first period. Kian Bleeks equalised before Noah McElhatton put Stewartstown in front for the first time in the contest.

It also proved to be their last score as Aghyaran hit three in a row from Connolly, Garbhan O’Donnell and Byrne before their two goals arrived to put the icing on the cake.

First of all defender Oisin Connolly capped a strong run before hammering into the roof of the net and in the next attack they concluded the scoring when full forward Liam Connolly converted a penalty.

Aghyaran scorers

Liam Connolly 1-4, Charlie Byrne 0-5, Oisin Connolly 1-0, Garbhan Anderson 0-1, Eoghan O’Neill 0-1, Tiarnan Catterson 0-1, Garbhan O’Donnell 0-1

Stewartstown scorers

Senna Coyle 0-3, Conan Kelly 0-1, Daire Biggs 0-1, Jack Devlin 0-1, James Hughes 0-1, Patrick Coyle 0-1, Jayden Bloomer 0-1, Kian Bleeks 0-1, Noah McElhatton 0-1