All-Ireland glory for South West College

New York 2-7 South West College 5-12

SOUTH West College defeated the holders New York on Saturday afternoon at the Connacht Centre of Excellence to bring home the Corn na Mac Léinn Cup for the first time in the College’s history.

The SWC team led from the 14th minute and rattled the New York net five times. Two goals from man of the match Dromore’s Paudi Dillon and two from James Corry, as well as one from Tiarnan McKenna dethroned the 2023 and 2024 champions, and it was no more than South West deserved.

Manager Dermott Feely was delighted to see his side get over the line after losing out at the semi-final stage to their New York opponents the past two years.

“We said at the start of the year, we’re going to knuckle down. We’ve a great group of young players coming through to support the college and it’s just about getting them to play and getting them to enjoy it. We’re delighted that it’s actually paid fruit there after all the work that’s gone in since November.”

Reflecting on the performance he said; “We played great football, we moved the ball well. We knew that New York were strong in the tackle so we tried to keep the ball out of the tackle and move the ball quickly in transition and it worked and we have to give credit to the defence as well, they really stood up today and turned a lot of ball over which gave us the platform to attack.”

Joey Grace opened the scoring for the Statesiders before SWC struck back with two points from play from Jack Law and a long range score from Aidan Colton.

New York pulled level with a point from corner forward Shay McElligott but two minutes later a McKenna free edged the Fermanagh College ahead and they never looked back.

SWC could’ve had two goals after they rattled the woodwork twice inside three minutes and by the 20th minute Dillon made it double scores, 0-2 to 0-4.

Teemore men Jack Quinlan and Rian McNally were bursting out of defence with great intent and South West were defending resolutely in the opening half, providing a good supply of ball inside.

With 21 minutes on the clock Dromore man Dillon struck low to the net after a brilliant ball from Nathan Farry.

New York did hit 1-1 in response to leave just one in it, a free from McElligott and a somewhat fortuitous shot for a point from Christopher Mulvihill that dropped into the net.

The sides traded points with midfielders James Corry landing a score for South West and Gearoid Kennedy on target for New York.

In the last five minutes of the half, South West pulled away with a further 1-2. Dillon contributed 1-1, a fine point followed by a high ball in which snuck into the net, helped by Gareth McGovern who put the New York ‘keeper under pressure. Jack Law fisted over for the final score of the half to put South West six up at the break, 1-4 to 2-7.

A point from Corry stretched their lead in the second half and two minutes later Tyrone men Dillon and Corry linked up and the latter palmed home South West’s third goal of the game.

With the silverware now in their sights, South West kicked on and hit a further 2-4. A free from McKenna and a goal in the 50th from the Kinawley man after he tucked his effort away superbly put the game beyond New York.

They did chip in with points from Joey Grace and Aaron Traynor but the Fermanagh students finished strong.

A second goal from Corry in the 55th minute rubber stamped the victory and two points from substitute Ben Warnock and one from McKenna sealed the win.

New York added a consolation injury time goal from Daniel Sheahan but it was South West’s day as captain captain Aidan Colton from Dromore collected the cup.

SWC Team & Scorers

Ethan McCaffrey, Rian McNally, Cathal Colton, Jack Quinlan, Aidan Colton [c] 0-1 , Ultan O’Reilly, Nathan Farry, John Edgar, James Corry 2-2, Gareth McGovern, Jack Law 0-2, Tiarnan McCusker, Paudi Dillon 2-2, Tiarnan McKenna 1-3, 2f, Oisin Teague. Subs used: Cal McAnespie, Conor Clifford, Ben Warnock 0-2, Enda McCabe, Caolan Brennan