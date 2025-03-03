All tied up in Tuam as Walsh denies Tyrone at the death

Galway 1-18 Tyrone 1-18

FOR the second Sunday running, one of the country’s top attacking talents thwarted Tyrone’s bid for much needed National League points, as they had to settle for a share of the spoils at breezy Tuam Stadium.

Last week it was David Clifford wreaking havoc for Kerry and this time around it was Galway’s star boy Shane Walsh who popped over a ‘two point’ free with the last kick of an engaging contest to deny the Red Hands the victory they probably warranted.

Advertisement

Again it meant that there was disappointment etched on the faces of the Tyrone squad as they left the pitch but they should go into the mini break now fuelled by a belief that the escape from the drop is still very much within their grasp.

This was an assured and commanding showing at times from the visitors, with Niall Devlin, Mattie Donnelly and Brian Kennedy among their leading lights, while the 1-13 racked up in attack between Darragh Canavan and Mark Bradley also hints at brighter times ahead.

With Canavan and his Errigal Ciaran club-mate Peter Harte making their first competitive starts of the season, lining out in the full-forward line, Tyrone enjoyed the more purposeful opening and Bradley drilled in a rasper in the first minute, which was tipped up in the air by Galway keeper Conor Flaherty and eventually cleared.

Kieran McGeary then slotted over to hand the visitors the lead, Harte with the pass, before Jack O’Neill levelled matters up at the other end with a close range free, only after Aidan Clarke had pulled off a fine block to turn aside O’Neill’s goalbound effort.

Bradley restored Tyrone’s advantage after being picked out inside by Canavan, while Cillan McDaid registered following good work by Paul Conroy.

Then came the opening Tyrone goal, Harte with a peach of a pass inside to Canavan in the ninth minute and he rounded keeper Flaherty to finish in style to the net.

The Red Hands then had a golden opportunity to take a firm grip on proceedings when Brian Kennedy was fouled by McDaid after fielding Michael McKernan’s skier inside the large square. Harte’s subsequent penalty though was well parried aside by Flaherty.

Advertisement

Buoyed by this reprieve Galway awoke from their early slumber as McDaid split the posts, and Robert Finnerty swung over a ‘two point’ free to level matters at 1-2 to 0-5.

Seasoned Galway operator Conroy then banged over an excellent two pointer from play as the home crowd began to find their voices.

A composed Matthew Donnelly strike, after a swift exchange with Harte, helped steady the ship for Tyrone again, before a brace of close range Canavan frees leapfrogged them ahead.

The Tribesmen had struggled to avail of the strong wind at their backs, with Niall Devlin, Peter Teague and Aidan Clarke impressing in defence for Tyrone, but a ‘two point’ free from their talisman Walsh put them in front again just before the half hour mark.

It was nip and tuck all the way up to the break, as Bradley knocked over a free and Conn Kilpatrick split the posts, after a prolonged spell of Tyrone possession.

Another Finnerty ‘two point’ free had the hosts in the box-seat again, but just before the hooter Bradley’s close range free restored parity again at 1-8 to 0-11.

Sub Cein Darcy fisted over on the restart for Galway, but with Canavan and Bradley a real threat, they each produced sublime finishes to hand their side the advantage again.

Though Jack O’Neill darted cleverly into space to convert for Galway, they were struggling to quell Bradley and Canavan, and a ‘two point’ free from the former helped ease Tyrone four to the good- 1-14 to 0-13- by the three quarter stage in the contest.

Walsh dispatched a ‘two point’ free to halve the deficit, before Canavan replied with an orthodox free at the other end.

Yet as was the case against Kerry a week ago, the fates appeared to be conspiring against Tyrone when Walsh put away a penalty goal ten minutes from time to level things, full-back Peter Teague picking up a black card in the process for a trip on Sean Kelly.

Sub Darren McCurry then traded quality efforts with Walsh, but even down to fourteen men it appeared that a spectacular two pointer from Matthew Donnelly would seal the win for Tyrone.

But with just five seconds left on the clock Walsh took advantage of a technical infringement by Tyrone (failing to keep three men up the pitch) to land the equalising ‘two point’ free.

Scorers

Galway: Shane Walsh (1-7, 3 Two Point Frees), Robert Finnerty (0-6, 2 Two Point Frees), Paul Conroy (0-2, TP), Jack O’Neill (0-2,1f), Cein Darcy (0-1)

Tyrone: Darragh Canavan (1-5,2f), Mark Bradley (0-7,1 Two Point Free), Matthew Donnelly (0-3,1 TP), Kieran McGeary, Conn Kilpatrick, Darren McCurry (0-1 each)

Teams

Galway: Conor Flaherty, Johnny McGrath, Jack Glynn, Daniel O’Flaherty, Liam Silke, Sean O Maoilchiarain, Sean Kelly, Cian Hernon, John Maher, Cathal Sweeney, Paul Conroy, Jack O’Neill, Robert Finnerty, Cillan McDaid, Shane Walsh. Subs used: Cein Darcy for C Hernon (h-time), Dylan McHugh for J Glynn (h-time), Matthew Thompson for C Sweeney (54), Finnian O Laoi for R Finnerty (58), Brian Mannion for J O’Neill (58), Kieran Molloy for C McDaid (69)

Tyrone: Niall Morgan, Aidan Clarke, Peter Teague, Niall Devlin, Michael McKernan, Rory Brennan, Aodhan Donaghy, Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick, Matthew Donnelly, Kieran McGeary, Ciaran Daly, Peter Harte, Mark Bradley, Darragh Canavan. Subs used: Joe Oguz for A Donaghy (A Donaghy (53 mins), Darren McCurry for P Harte (56)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)