RISING Liverpool star Conor Bradley has earned rave reviews for his outstanding performance against Real Madrid in last night’s Champions League game at Anfield.

The north Tyrone man was one of a number of star performers in the Reds’ eye-catching 2-0 victory over the Champions League holders.

Northern Ireland star Bradley gave an all-action performance which included a header that was saved by Thibaut Courtois, an assist for Alexis MacAllister’s opener and a perfectly-executed tackle on Kylian Mbappe in full flight.

That tackle received the loudest cheer of the night and epitomised Bradley’s thrilling display that earned him high praise from numerous commentators and his manager Arne Slot.

In the post-match conference Slot said, “I think it’s nice for him, nice for his family, nice for us but it’s also very nice for the Academy, that a player that comes through the ranks at the Academy does so well.

“And not only him – Caoimh was outstanding today, Curtis [Jones] was outstanding today. Probably all of them were outstanding but to have three Academy players in your team doing so well is also a big compliment for the Academy this club has.

“And Conor did very well. But I’m totally not surprised by him doing so well because he showed this already last season and showed this in this season in training sessions and in games as well. So, very nice for him.”

Unfortunately Bradley’s evening was cut short when he limped off after picking up a knock. That could mean the Killen native will be a doubt for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Man City.