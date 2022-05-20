Brilliant Brothers clinch Dalton Cup title

Omagh CBS 5-12

St.Patrick’s Dungannon 4-3

OMAGH CBS ensured their place on the Ulster Schools roll of honour for 2022 when they produced a fabulous display at Pearse Park in Galbally on Wednesday evening to defeat a hotly fancied St.Patrick’s Academy Dungannon side.

The twelve point winning margin in no way flatters Omagh as they were the better side throughout particularly in the second half when they came from three points down early on.

The winners fought for every ball as if their lives depended on it and when they got their noses in front in the second half they never looked back in a fine all round display. The Academy will be disappointed with their performance but they will also be the first to admit that the better side on the day won.

The prematch favourites enjoyed a dream start when Eunan Shields and John McLearnon combined for midfielder Cormac Brown to palm the ball to the net with only thirty seconds gone on the clock. Joel Kerr then added a point from a free and at this early stage it looked as though the game was going according to the formbook. Omagh though began to come into the game and for the next twenty six minutes they held their opponents scoreless.

Peter Colton opened Omagh’s account in the 6th minute and that was followed by a terrific effort with the outside of the boot from Diarmuid Martin. Both sides missed chances but Omagh were on top with impressive centre half back Cathal Farley getting forward to land two superb points either side of a free from Peter Garrity. Garrity and Martin tagged on points to put them three in front but in the last action of the half the Academy drew level with a brilliant goal from Kerr to leave it 0-7 to 2-1.

Dungannon took the lead in the second minute of the second half when a shot for a point from Kerr went all the way to the net but that was to be as good as it got for them. With Padraig Goodman and Peter Colton taking a grip in midfield Omagh CBS began to dominate possession. Garrity first timed the ball to the net in the 34th minute and sixty seconds later the same player flicked in another goal after a brilliant pass from Goodman.

Colton capped a strong run with a point and after Daniel McGurren had split the posts the same player scored a goal to leave it 3-10 to 3-2 by the 40th minute. Conan Gormley gave Dungannon a glimmer of hope with their fourth goal but Omagh weren’t to be denied. Farley hit an outstanding point with the outside of his boot before Nathan McGrinder got their 4th goal. Goodman then blasted the ball to the roof of the net and McGurren tagged on a point as Omagh CBS took the title in style.