Busy few days of action in Ladies leagues

THERE’S a full round of games in the All-County League this weekend with several rearranged fixtures going ahead this evening, (Thursday) signalling a double round for several clubs.

St Macartan’s will have an opportunity to go level on points with Errigal Ciaran, who top the table, as they head to Fintona. The Pearses have a double weekend with a trip to Dungannon on Sunday to follow what will be a stern test against a full-strength St Macs. The return by Aoife McGahan will be a timely boost for the Aodh Ruadh side, as they have missed her experience and scoring prowess.

There’s a big derby at Donnelly Park as Trillick welcome Dromore who will be seeking to get off the mark. The Reds last outing saw them snatch a draw at Omagh.

St Enda’s face Carrickmore on Sunday, the Pairc Colmcille side looking for a second win. Killeeshil head to Dromore the same day, Emma Mulgrew keen for game time after injury.

There’s one rearranged game in Junior section one with Beragh hosting Clann na nGael. Jayne Lyons is an injury concern for the Red Knights.

On Sunday Errigal Ciaran head to the Loughshore to face Moortown. Darren Swift’s side remain unbeaten and a point shy of 100 in the scoring tally. Maria Canavan has again been in fine form for them.

Four teams sit on six points in Division Two. Those early pacesetters will all fancy their chances of securing another success on Sunday. Aghyaran lead the way and welcome a struggling Coalisland, Kildress will host third from bottom Moy, who have not hit form yet. Edendork travel to Donaghmore while Badoney are away to Ardboe.

Sperrin Og sit bottom for now but have shown signs of improvement. They will be tested again though when Clonoe visit.

Junior table toppers Loughmacrory host Beragh and second placed Tattyreagh head to Galbally. The Tatts and the Lough have registered high scoring tallies in their campaigns so far. Third placed Aghaloo go to Naomh Eoghan. Drumquin host Clann na nGael who by then could have their first points.

Section two has three teams with two wins from two. Pomeroy go to Urney, a well organised Drumragh are away to Strabane, while Glenelly with Siobhan Sheerin returning, head to the Rock intent on moving up the table.

There was one rearranged senior league game over the past week and in the end there was a share of the spoils between Cappagh and Omagh. It was a low scoring contest although it was a game the St Enda’s should have won with several goal opportunities missed in the second half.

A couple of defensive mistakes allowed Cappagh in for goals courtesy of Kate McAleer and Nina Armstrong. They proved to be key scores too while the visitors Omagh were denied in the first half by goalkeeper Rafferty on more than one occasion.

A youthful St Enda’s were guilty of poor passing and lacked a clinical edge. Credit though to the Cappagh defence who smothered the Omagh attack.

McAleer’s long range effort dropped in over Omagh keeper Browne on thirteen minutes, the first score of the contest. After a series of wides and two fine Rafferty saves Christiane Quinn teed up Emer McCanny whose shot was parried out only for a returning Emer Cunningham to drill in the equaliser.

A late free from Mc Cusker wasn’t dealt with by the Omagh defence and Armstrong reacted to steer Cappagh ahead with a second goal from close range.

Omagh dominated the third quarter. Three points from the accurate Cunningham levelled things yet twice Omagh spurned goal chances. Cappagh took advantage and nudged themselves ahead again with McCusker and Cara O’Neill pointing.

Once again Omagh responded. Quinn steered over a point and Cunningham levelled before late chances to win the game came their way. An Orla McNamee shot rattled off the post in injury time.

In the junior league Tattyreagh recorded their second victory when they eased to a comfortable win over Naomh Eoghan who are still seeking a first point.