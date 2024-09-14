Busy weekend of Ladies Championship action in store

THE Ladies Club Championships got underway at Beragh last Sunday as the hosts seen off the challenge of Glenelly in the Junior Preliminary Round to progress to the next round.

Goals from Keeva Owens and Zara Montague proved critical as the Red Knights edged past a battling St Joseph’s. Two points separated the sides at the final whistle with Owens finishing with 1-4 and further scores from Bronagh McWilliams, Liz McGarvey and Dervla Farley ensured their passage through.

There is matches in all three grades this weekend, with three Senior Championship preliminary round contests this Sunday night.

Fresh off their league triumph, holders Errigal Ciaran begin their defence of the Jarleth Kerr Cup against Dromore.

St Dympna’s have had a long struggle this campaign and only a Championship triumph will prevent the drop but that means they certainly won’t be wanting in terms of motivation against the champions.

Errigal’s Meabh Corrigan warns that this tie is far from a foregone conclusion for her side.

“ No it won’t be. Its a new year and it’s all up for grabs again so we take every game as it comes. It’s hard to read anything from this year so far as we had so many players unavailable and we were never at full strength but I suppose it is good to be winning and that’s a positive.”

Corrigan enjoyed a solid year with Tyrone, and could be in the reckoning for an Intermediate All-Star accolade, but for now all her concentration is on the club front.

Errigal capped an unbeaten league programme with that Final triumph over St Macartans on Sunday, ending the Clogher Valley side’s amazing run of 12 Senior ACL crowns on the spin. Should Errigal get over the line against Dromore this weekend a Dunmoyle, it would set up a mouth-watering rematch with St Macs in the quarter-finals.

Errigal manager Darren Swifts however is refusing to look beyond this Sunday’s assignment with St Dympna’s.

“ I know they are there waiting but we have to get past Dromore first. They may have had a tough league but this is the Championship and I know that we can’t just turn up against them.

“We beat Macartans on Sunday but we won’t look beyond this week, ” confirmed the Monaghan native.

Another major Senior preliminary clash on Sunday sees Aodh Ruadh visit Killeeshil. Over the years they have met several times and league form has never really mattered with several shocks registered.

Dungannon have an added incentive this year to be successful in the Championship as this is their last season as a stand alone club before the merger with the Clarkes this November. Player Cora McNulty appreciates how significant a Championship run would be.

“It’s the final year of Aodh Ruadh so to win a Championship would be extra special but we are well aware of just how difficult it will be to get past Killeeshil. We know them so well.”

Aoife McGahan’s comeback has signalled a revival for Aodh Ruadh in the latter part of the season and they will carry that confidence into the clash with Garry Currie’s Killeeshil side.

Meanwhile a big battle in the west sees Carrickmore play host to Omagh on Sunday night.

Carmen eased to a big win in the league when the sides met, Gemma Begley and Sorcha Gormley bagging goals, however they will not take St Enda’s for granted, according to Chloe Munroe.

“ They have come up through the ranks and have a lot of young talent coming through and for us it’s really one game at a time but we really would want to get our hands on the title again. It’s been too long for us.”

Omagh, last year’s Intermediate champions, secured their senior status for 2025 with some excellent performances in Division One. Dual player Orla McNamee, who will play for the club’s Camogie side in the Junior Final on Saturday, enthused that consolidation in the top flight was the chief objective for the footballers this season.

“We set out at the start of the year to stay up and we have done that. It will give us a platform to build on and we look at the Championship to test ourselves again.”

In the prelininary round of the Intermediate Championship league champions Coalisland will face Donaghmore, who have had a horrendous season, while beaten league finalists Kildress play host to Moy. The Fianna’s manager Tommy Nixon points out that this year has exceeded all expectations

“ It was all about staying up in Intermediate then we found ourselves in the top four and felt that anything could happen and here we are but we deserve senior football. This group has stuck together for over three years and the introduction of Emma Jane Gervan and Niamh Hughes has driven on the young girls. But we still have the hunger for the Championship.”

Ardboe face Cookstown in the other Intermediate tie while there are seven prelims in the Junior grade over two days. Loughmacrory who secured promotion a fortnight ago will host Tattyreagh and Kerri Ward is looking forward to that home outing for the league champions.

“It’s never easy in the Championship but for us it’s important with the Brenda Logue Cup up for grabs that we do well. Getting back to Division Two after the disappointment of last year was our target.”

There’s a repeat of the men’s championship as Rock and Stewartstown do battle, while Drumragh host Drumquin, and several Noth Tyrone derbies are also on the cards- Clann na nGael vs Drumragh and Owen Roes visit Castlederg.