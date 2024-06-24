This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Camogie revival at Omagh St Enda’s

  • 24 June 2024
Camogie revival at Omagh St Enda’s
As Omagh St. Enda's made their first appearance in adult camogie competition in 30 years, another little piece of history was created by the Cunningham family when mum Anne joined her two daughters Aine and Eimear to help defeat Donegal team Markievicz.
We Are TyroneBy We Are Tyrone - 24 June 2024
6 minutes read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY