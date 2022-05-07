‘Class’ action from Tyrone crews at May Day Rally

ENNISKILLEN Motor Club’s May Day Rally proved a massive success once again on Monday with a huge entry of local competitors catching the eye.

Fintona’s Derrick Jobb, more accustomed to being behind the wheel, stepped into the other side of the car to read the notes for Derek McGarrity and the experienced pair managed a second place finish overall behind winner Stephen Wright and first in class 10 in their R5 Volkswagen Polo.

Galbally’s Barry Morris, fresh from finishing second overall in the MSN Rally Championship in England behind the wheel of his Darrian, proved equally adept in R5 machinery, guiding his new Ford Fiesta to sixth overall and second in class 11 alongside Ronan Comerford.

Dunamanagh duo Niall Devine, alongside another driver turned navigator on the day, Paul Britton were seventh overall, while Alan Smyth and Ken Sproule brought their Mk II Ford Escort home 13th.

Drumquin’s Ian Dickson was 19th overall in his R5 Ford Fiesta, one place in front of Galbally duo, Seamus Morris and Jarlath Kelly in their Darrian T90.

Castlederg’s Andrew Bustard and co-driver Barrett Young came home 23rd overall and first in class five following a dynamic duel with Adrian Grant.

Travis Humphrey brought his Citroen DS3 R3T home 25th overall and Dromore’s Gareth Deazley was 27th in his R200 Ford Fiesta, clinching the class four crown in the process by eight seconds after an exciting battle with Drumquin’s Dean Humphrey and Ashley White who were driving an Opel Adam, who came home 32nd overall and Omagh’s Dermot O’Hagan and co-driver Ross Neill who were 36th in their Honda Civic.

Meanwhile, Alan Athceson was 28th, two places ahead of class one winner, Dromore’s Conor McCourt in 30th, who was one place ahead of Galbally duo Darren Hamill and Martin Harte.

Damian and Shane O’Hagan came home 34th overall and first in class nine in their Mitsubishi Evo IX, while there was an all-Tyrone battle for 37th with Trillick’s Colum McBride and Ruairi Slevin pipping Tempo’s Damian Campbell, Dromore’s Hugh McQuaid and Ruairi McGarrity to the position.

Trillick’s Joe Kelly finished 42nd overall, with Liam McQuaid 52nd, class three winner, Dromore’s Ryan McCanney and Omagh co-driver, Alan Ward were 53rd and Dara Campbell was 54th, while Sion Mills’ Fergal McGuinness was 55th.

Fintona’sTony McKenna finished 56th, a place ahead of pre-event favourite, Cathan McCourt, who finshed way down in 57th place after an issue on stage two that saw him drop 94 places.

Caolan McKenna and Andrew McMahon were 58th and 59th respectively and WIlliam Fanin was 67th.

Omagh’s Lee Burke finished 68th and Dessie McAleer was 74th, while David Dennison came home 77th and Cookstown’s John Duff was 82nd.

Trillick’s Ronan Cambell brought his Mk II Ford Escort home 84th, while Omagh’s Mark McAleer was a place adrift in his Vauxhall Nova and Ballygawley co-driver Denver Rafferty was 90th alongside Peter Bennett in their Mk II Ford Escort.