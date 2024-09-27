Coalisland and Kildress Ladies impress in IFC quarter-finals

Ladies Intermediate Championship Quarter-Finals

Coalisland 5-15 Clonoe 1-6

THERE was no doubt about the outcome of this East Tyrone derby as the Fianna brushed aside neighbours Clonoe at Stewartstown in a game that had Coalisland on edge ahead of throw in.

A league win for the Rahilly’s had Tommy Nixon concerned and with players involved with Brocagh in a camogie semi-final earlier on the same night it was a concern.

He didn’t need to worry as his side dominated from the start and kept them from scoring in the second half on what was a one sided contest.

The league winners showed no loss of hunger despite already being promoted and carried the game to the Rahilly’s throughout keeping the scoreboard moving from start to finish.

It was another good performance from Nicole Murphy who finished the game with 3-5 as the Fianna led 4-6 to 1-6 by the break and never looked back.

At times Clonoe did carve open the defence but the workrate of Emma Jane Gervan, Aishling and Niamh Hughes was important to the Fianna cause.

Orlagh Gavin did find the Fianna net with Noeleen McGurk also on target as they huffed and puffed but never really threatened the Coalisland side.

Throughout the second half the Fianna defence closed up shop; they worked the ball through the centre and young Cara McMoran and Emma McMoran got among the points as they pulled away tagging on 1-9 through the half.

Clonoe were unable to break them down with Aoife Quinn getting the fifth goal as they eased to the last four, keen to add to the league title.

The Scorers

Coalisland

Nicole Murphy 3-5, Niamh Hughes 1-0, Cara Mc Moran 0-3, Emma Mc Moran 0-2, Emma Jane Gervan 0-1, Aoife Quinn Coiner 0-1, Aoife Quinn 0-1.

Clonoe

Orlagh Gavin 1-2, Noeleen Mc Gurk 0-2, Eimher Cushnahan 0-1 Aine Heagney 0-1

Kildress 7-11 Badoney 2-4

THE TONES bossed this game early on. They led by eight points at the break and in the end eased through to the Intermediate semi-finals with plenty to spare.

Kildress were good value for the win as Annie McKenna (2-5), Jodie McCrory (2-0) and Katie Rose Muldoon (1-1) impressed throughout.

The Gortin side worked hard but at times had little answer to the power and pace of an organised Kildress who finished with seven goals leaving Badoney only able to tag on two points in the second period.

There was a good spread of scores from Kildress who were once again able to run their bench over the hour.

Cookstown 4-17 Aghyaran 1-10

FOUR first half goals from the Fr Rocks had them in the box seat against Aghyaran and while the St Davogs girls did their best to make a fist of thing they couldn’t prevent a Cookstown success. Aoibhinn Devlin hit a brace of goals and veteran Laura McGillion and Darcey Hamill also found the net as Fr Rocks led 4-12 to 1-4 at half-time.

The St Davog’s failed to score in the first quarter such was the control of Cookstown and although there was an improved second half performance from Aghyaran, who shared six points with their opponents, the damage was already done.

There was solid performances from Amy Sheehy, who registered eight points, and Lauren Rushe while McGillion led the attack.

Edendork 3-11 Sperrin Og 2-7

SPERRIN Og’s season may have ended with a disappointing Championship exit at Omagh on Saturday but at times they put it up to a fancied Edendork with Caislin Tracey hitting 2-5 in an impressive display.

The young Tyrone minor was one of several Greencastle players who stood out in a competitive first half with the sides level at the break.

Within two minutes of the second half Sperrin Og led with a Tracey penalty but Meave Maxwell crashed home a goal at the other end within a minute and the St Malachy’s built on that lead.

As the game wore on Edendork were able to draw on their bench. Maxwell finished with 3-5 while Nicole Donaghy and Kathleen Rafferty also landed key scores in what had been a keenly contested game.