Cookstown Minors see off Mayobridge after extra time

Cookstown 0-19 Mayobridge 1-11

(aet)

COOKSTOWN Fr Rocks successfully navigated their Ulster Minor club quarter final on Sunday at the expense of Down champions, Mayobridge following a pulsating contest at St Paul’s complex, in Belfast.

The Tyrone side, playing with the aid of a stiff breeze in the first half, looked nervous and a bit rusty, this being their first game since mid September.

On the other hand Mayobridge showed the benefit of their preliminary round victory over Kingscourt. The Down champions got off to the perfect start when midfielder Daire O’Keefe charged through the centre of the Cookstown defence, playing a one two with Corey Clerkin before palming the ball past Sean Og Quinn.

Eoin Long settled Cookstown nerves with the conversion of a long range free kick in the fifth minute before the lively Corey Clerkin opened his account at the other end. Cookstown were having plenty of possession but were extremely wasteful in front of goal.

A brace of Conall Sheehy points left the mininum between at the end of the opening quarter. These were quickly cancelled by a pair of Clerkin frees while late points from Long and Sheehy reduced the deficit. However just before the interval a mark from Darragh Poland left two between the sides with Cookstown ruing ten first half wides.

A couple of Long frees levelled the contest and it was no surprise to see Cookstown take the lead through Sean Devlin. The advantage was extended through excellent points from Long, Lorcan McMurray and Michael Lennon to put four points between the teams with ten minutes remaining.

Facing elimination Mayobridge poured forward, with Luke Neeson executing a superb block to deny Patrick Woods. Woods led the charge, converting two points sandwiched between a super long range point from Daniel Carr.

Woods again held his nerve in the 59th minute to level the game and now with the wind in their sails the Down side pushed for the winner.

In the second of three added minutes Conor Colhoun swung what looked the winner from the right wing. With time almost up a foul on McMurray saw the same player send the game to extra time after a dramatic conclusion.

Once again Cookstown played with the breeze and didn’t make the same mistake twice as they ruthless kicked five opening half points to take the game away from Mayobridge; a brace from Karol Wawrynkiewicz the highlights.

A solitary Clerkin free was the Down side’s score in extra time.

Conal Sheehy kicked the only point in the second period as the Fr Rocks ran out deserving winners.

Sean Og Quinn had an excellent game between the sticks with Luke Neeson and Michael Lennon particularly impressive in defence.

The midfield battle was won by Cookstown duo Baba and Sheehy with McMurray and Long a handful up front. Clerkin was particularly impressive for the visitors.The Tyrone champions will face holders Four Masters from Donegal, on December 26.

Teams and Scorers

Cookstown: Sean Og Quinn, Shane Corrigan, Darragh McHugh, Charlie Mulligan, Luke Neeson, Karl Wawrynkiewicz (0-2), Michael Lennon (0-1), Yasin Baba, Conall Sheehy (0-4), Chris Ward, Lorcan McMurray (0-3, 0-1f), Charlie McElkearney, Daniel Ward, Eoin Long (0-8, 0-5f), Jack McElhone. Subs Sean Devlin (0-1) for D Ward Charlie Hawker for C Ward Matthew McCrellis for C Hawker (inj)

Mayobridge: Michael Gallagher, Rory Magone, Ben Kelly, Jude McGlade, Ollie Da Rose, Daniel McMahon, Conor Colhoun (0-1), Daire O’Keefe (1-0), Conor Keenan, Daniel Carr (0-1), Corey Clerkin (0-4, 0-3f), Patrick Woods (0-4, 0-2f), Ryan Coulter,Darragh Poland (0-1, 0-1m), Ciaran McPolin

Referee: Colm McDonald (Antrim)