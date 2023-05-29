Cormac Munroe and Benny Gallen leave Tyrone panel

Cormac Munroe and Benny Gallen have departed the Tyrone Senior Intercounty panel in order to focus on their club commitments with Carrickmore and Aghyaran respectively.

The Tyrone All County Leagues started a fortnight ago and Benny Gallen, a goalkeeper with Tyrone, lined out in an attacking remit in both of Aghyran’s Division Two matcehes to date.

Carrickmore defender Cormac Munroe, who was part of Tyrone’s All-Ireland winning panel in 2021, has also taken the decision to return to the club scene in the county. Munroe played a number of games for Tyrone during the league but his game-time has been limited in recent outings.