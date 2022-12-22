Darcy is named as new Tyrone Ladies vice- chairperson

Tattyreagh stalwart Sean Darcy has been appointed as the new Tyrone ladies vice-chairperson.

The well known referee and administrator steps into the role vacated by new Chairperson Grainne Donnelly and follows a rich family tradition as a lead administrator in the County.

The position was not filled at the recent annual convention and Darcy comes in with a wealth of experience across the GAA

Darcy’s home St Patrick’s club is steeped in camogie success down the years and in more recent times ladies football has also grown remarkably with the senior side making big strides since forming.

The club have contested adult and youth finals enjoying success, while underage coaching continues to develop. Darcy comes into the County Board at a perfect time to progress the game in Tyrone and will bring with him that experience and know-how.

It’s believed the County are still seeking a new Treasurer with the new executive asking clubs again to come up with a potential replacement for Aoibheann Mc Bride who stepped down at the convention. She will remain in the short term until a replacement is found. The Carrickmore lady is also set to lead the Tyrone Development Committee.

Tyrone ladies fixtures under chair Paddy O’Brien are also set to meet clubs in several pre-season workshops as they plot new fixture structures in the County.

The Dromore clubman has pulled together an experienced group and is confident with the clubs on board they can plan out a smooth programme in 2023.

Recently Ulster approved their new fixture plans for the year, alongside the LGFA master fixture plan. It means that Tyrone fixture makers will have a tight window to work into the second split season.

The season just past provided ups and downs for fixture admininstrators, clubs and players.

In youth football Errigal Ciaran are one of 21 clubs selected to take part in the 2023 ZuCar Gaelic4Teens programme.

Following a hugely-successful pilot in 2017, Gaelic4Teens has grown considerably to over double in size. This programme will help clubs to retain their current playing bases while also recruiting players in the 13-17 age bracket, who has been identified as a group with a high drop-out rate.

The 2023 programme will involve multiple educational webinars for coaches, players and parents, club coach observation visits and a festival day.

Meanwhile in schools football another Tyrone side will benefit from support at national level. Holy Cross College Strabane are confirmed as one of the 32 Post Primary schools selected from across Ireland to participate in the LGFAs Schools Programme.

One Post Primary school from each county in Ireland was selected to participate in this exciting opportunity. The programme aims to increase participation and reduce drop-out rates for female teenagers in gaelic football.

Holy Cross College will represent Tyrone and receive a brand-new set of jerseys for their school team. Former Tyrone player Christiane Hunter and Nicola Taggart have helped develop ladies football in the school with Head of PE Brian Gormley.

Holy Cross booked their place in a New Year semi-final in the Ulster PPS Under 16 D Shield beating Claudy’s St Patricks and St Brigids 4-11 to 0-3 on Tuesday.