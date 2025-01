NEW manager, new rules, new season!

Having not kicked a ball in anger in competitive football since crashing out of the Championship on June 22nd last year at the hands of Roscommon in Omagh, Tyrone return to O’Neills Healy Park for the first time in seven months this Saturday night.

They tackle old adversaries Derry in the opening round of the National League, a stiff opener in what is set to be another typically hard-fought Division One campaign, where mining for victories will be an arduous chore.

It represents the dawn of a new era for Tyrone football with Malachy O’Rourke set to make his managerial debut, after being ratified as the county boss back in September.

On the back of their heartbreaking loss in last Sunday’s All-Ireland Final, the Errigal Ciaran contingent will be absent from county duty this weekend, but Red Hand supporters will still be excited to see how Tyrone shape up under the tutelage of O’Rourke.

A former Errigal Ciaran player himself, he has been a busy man during the intervening period since taking up his post, trawling the county looking to unearth new talent, while also forming part of Jim Gavin’s Football Review Committee.

Its proposals on the road ahead for the game will get their first proper public airing across the country this weekend, with a litany of new rules to be implemented. O’Rourke accepts that during the initial stages there will no doubt be a few teething problems.

“ Anything we have played so far has been in-house games and a few challenge games. It won’t be until the white heat of battle that you will find out how they adapt, when there is more at stake and players minds aren’t maybe functioning as clearly at times.

“ So it will be interesting. No doubt there will be some frustration early on in the league as everyone- players, referees, supporters- are trying to get used to it, but I think by and large the boys are well on top of them at this stage.

“ We will have a better idea next weekend as there is a number of things to get your head around and hopefully that will come in a short period of time.”

Derry come into the match this weekend as defending National League champions, a fact now overlooked given how their season unravelled spectacularly in the Championship. Galbally man Paddy Tally has replaced Mickey Harte as their manager and will be keen to maintain the Oak Leafers fine recent track record against the Red Hands.

Tyrone though won’t want O’Rourke’s much anticipated debut to turn into a damp squib. Throw in is at 6pm with the National Hurling League clash between the same two counties forming the curtain-raiser at 4pm.