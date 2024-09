Dergview and Premiership heavyweights Glentoran will renew aquaintances when the sides lock horns in the first round proper of the BetMcLean League Cup at the Oval next month.

The teams were paired together in last evening’s (Thursday) first round draw in which other local sides Ballinamallard were drawn at home to Coleraine while Dungannon Swifts will host PIL opponents Portstewart.

Back in January 2022 Dergview hosted the Glens, then managed by Mick McDermott, in the fifth round of the Irish Cup at Darragh Park.

On that occasion the Castlederg staged a stunning half comeback only to lose 3-2 to a late Sean Murray goal.

Two Robbie McDaid goals had the Glens comfortably ahead at the break but Jamie Browne halved the deficit shortly after the interval and with seven minutes remaining defender Graham Crown headed home a dramatic equaliser. A shock appeared to be on the cards but Murray grabbed a late winner to break Derg hearts.

Next week’s League Cup tie will see two former Omagh Town players standing in opposing dugouts, Derg boss Ivan Sproule and Glens supremo Declan Devine,.

The first round ties have been pencilled in for Tuesday, October 1 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Dergview host Shamrock in a second round Irish Cup tie at Darragh Park while Glentoran travel to Ballymena United in the Sports Direct Premiership.