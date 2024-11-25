Derrylaughan edged out by Ballinderry in dour semi

Derrylaughan 1-5 Ballinderry 0-9

A LATE equalising goal for Derrylaughan failed to inspire the last gasp rally that they desired as their bid to reach the Ulster Intermediate Club final for the very first time fell short against Ballinderry at Newry on Sunday.

Ciaran Gervin raced through to score into the empty net to bring the teams level with four minutes remaining. They hoped to press on, but that proved to be their final score as their Derry opponents grabbed a winning point.

It marks the end of their provincial campaign. But they can take immense satisfaction from a memorable campaign, and are now free to concentrate on their return to Tyrone senior football for 2025.

What a difference the opening period of this clash proved to be in comparison with the same spell in Derrylaughan’s quarter final clash. Two weeks earlier they had been involved in a free-flowing counter which saw a first half goalfest. But on this occasion, the tie developed into a tight and uncompromising tussle.

Ballinderry, usually more accustomed to action in the Ulster and All-Ireland Senior Club Championships, entered this game as favourites. But they found the going tough against their neighbours from along the Loughshore.

Both teams tried hard to secure their territory, and especially the Kevin Barry’s who kept things steady and closely contested playing against the wind. Colm and Ciaran O’Hagan worked hard in defence, Brian Kennedy was on form at midfield, and Tomas Carney, James Donnelly and Fergal McAliskey tried to create space up front.

Scores were few and far between in the opening stages. Swapped points between James Donnelly for Derrylaughan and Niall O’Donnell for Ballinderry settled the teams, before Tomas Carney edged the Tyrone champions ahead.

But there was still nothing separating them at the end of the first quarter. Ruairi Forbes and Shea McCann fired over to put the Derry side ahead, as they dominated possession. Ryan Bell, Eoin Devlin and the roving goalkeeper, Ben McKinless, were also to the fore for them as they sought to finally make full advantage of a fairly strong wind.

Their speed in attack was having an impact. Charlie Crozier, Niall O’Donnell and Shea McCann tried to create space. However, a number of wides undermined their impact, as the Kevin Barry’s defence held firm.

All seemed set for more of the same in the run-up to the half-time break. Tomas Carney left the minimum between the teams again, before the Shamrocks suddenly found their range. As a result, Derrylaughan went from being well in contention to facing a reasonably significant deficit.

Two points in quick succession courtesy of Ryan Bell saw Ballinderry grab the initiative. He capitalised on small pockets of space to score, and finally gave them something of an edge on the scoreboard.

A 0-6 to 0-3 interval advantage provided them with some satisfaction from their first half efforts, as Derrylaughan sought to make the most of their wind advantage to come on the resumption.

All seemed positive for the Tyrone side as they quickly found their form at the start of that second half. A point from Tomas Carney reduced the deficit, and they were finding their form in the defence as well. Liam Gervin pulled off a great tackle on the in-running Shea McCann to prevent what looked like a certain Ballinderry goal.

But, despite playing with the wind, the difficulty of the task facing the Kevin Barry’s soon became apparent. Points from Charlie Crozier and Ben McKinless saw the Derry side extend their advantage to 0-8 to 0-4.

It was tense and tough at this stage. James Donnelly added to the Derrylaughan total. But amazingly, that was to prove their very last point of the match.

Derrylaughan’s failure to convert a number of good scoring opportunities hit them. In a barren spell lasting almost 20 minutes, neither team scored. But, as the minutes elapsed, Ballinderry looked the more likely victors.

Brian Kennedy’s move to full-forward didn’t prove as successful as in the quarter final. He won possession on a number of occasions, but the Ballinderry defence held firm. At the other end, too, they were showing positive signs. Gareth McKinless was through on goals and Derrylaughan breathed again when his pass to Eoin Devlin was intercepted.

Just when it seemed that the Shamrocks were about to confirm their place in the semi-final, the tie was turned on its head by a moment of brilliance from the Kevin Barry’s. They dispossessed Ballinderry and a great pass from Brian Kennedy found Ciaran Gervin. With the goalkeeper 60 yards outfield, the Derrylaughan substitute raced onto the ball before shooting into the empty net.

The teams were now level at 1-5 to 0-8 and it was all to play for. But Shea McCann raced through to score, and the red card dismissal of Brian Kennedy minutes later meant that the pressure was really on Derrylaughan.

They tried hard to secure the equaliser, but time ran out all too quickly on their Ulster challenge.

Scorers

Derrylaughan: Ciaran Gervin 1-0, Tomas Carney 0-3 (3f), James Donnelly 0-1 (1f)

Ballinderry: Shea McCann 0-3, Ryan Bell 0-2, Niall O’Donnell 0-1, R Forbes 0-1, Ben McKinless 0-1, Charlie Crozier 0-1.

Teams

Derrylaughan: James Kennedy, Colm O’Hagan, Ciaran O’Hagan, Caoilean Hughes Liam Gervin, Conor Kennedy, Sean Robinson, Brian Kennedy, Shan Scullion, Connor Hughes, Fergal McAliskey, Danny Ball, James Donnelly, Tomas Carney, Ciaran Quinn.

Subs: Ciaran Gervin for F McAliskey (38), Liam Cushnahan for C Hughes (44), Darragh Coney for C Quinn (53).

Ballinderry: Ben McKinless, Aron Mullin, Oisin Duffin, Ryan O’Neill, Gareth McKinless, Eoin Devlin, Oisin Mullan, Ryan Bell, Ruairi Forbes, Shea McCann, Charlie Crozier, Tiarnan Rocks, Niall O’Donnell, Shea Coleman, Eoghan Rocks.

Subs:Conor O’Neill for O Mullin (39), Darren Lawn for S Coleman (39), Darren McKinless for C Crozier (58).

Referee: Conor Dourneen, Cavan.