Devlin departs as Swifts snap up Glentoran pair

Dungannon Swifts teenage star Terry Devlin has signed for Glentoran.
The 19-year-old midfielder has joined the full-time ranks at the Oval after agreeing a three-year-deal with the east Belfast club.
The final day of the transfer window proved a busy one between the Premiership clubs with Caolan Marron and Ben Cushnie both going in the opposite direction.
Cushnie, a 21-year-old striker, has joined Swifts on a season-long loan while Marron’s move is permanent. The 24-year-old defender, who played for Glenavon before joining the Glens, has signed a three-year-deal.
Marron is regarded as one of the best defenders in the Irish League with a number of clubs reportedly interested in signing the Newry man after it became clear he was set to leave the Oval. The move will be viewed as a real coup for the Swifts.
Tomorrow evening (Friday) Dungannon host Coleraine hoping to secure their first points of the season
