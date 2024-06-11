Div 3 round up: Good week for Glenelly, Castlederg and Tatts

All-County League Division Three

Glenelly 2-13 Derrytresk 1-6

GLENELLY are a bit behind with their fixture schedule but they chalked up a third league triumph in impressive fashion against visitors Derrytresk on Friday evening.

The host St Joseph’s made it three wins from three games here, helped by a solid first half that saw them lead 2-8 to 0-3 in reply. The score tally included two neatly finished goals courtesy of Garret O’Neill and Eoghan McConnell.

Ronan O’Kane angled over the game’s first point for Glenelly on three minutes but St Joseph’s keeper Conor McAneney showed alertness as he cleared danger at the opposite end and got a counter-attack going.

The hosts had a few wides but they struck for a key early score seven minutes when a well-worked move culminated with Garret O’Neill firing a crisp low shot to the Derrytresk net. That set the tone and Glenelly pressed on purposefully.

Lorcan McCullagh and Cormac McBride at the double then sent over scores as the St Joseph’s moved 1-4 to 0-0 ahead by the middle phase of the half. Derrytresk fluffed a few chances as they sought an opening score.

Cathal O’Neill landed a free to get Derrytresk going scoreboard wise after 17 minutes but Glenelly registered an additional point from Cathal O’Neill. Half-back Eoghan McConnell then showed agility to deliver a rocket shot to the net following more fast-paced approach play 22 minutes in.

Rory Kennedy and Ronan O’Kane hoisted over points as Glenelly continued to tighten their grip on proceedings. Caolan O’Donnell gave Derrytresk some respite via a well-taken point and away keeper Dermot Mulholland did well to stave off some home raids as half-time loomed.

The teams swapped scores through Derrytresk’s James Canavan and Ronan O’Kane on behalf of the St Joseph’s who turned round for the second 30 minutes leading 2-8 to 0-3.

Derrytresk made a couple of personnel and positional tweaks as the second half got underway but Glenelly scored two points as Lorcan McCullagh and Nathan McLaughlin converted place kicks.

Cathal O’Neill then earned Derrytresk a 37th minute penalty as he tried to break through the home defence. Odhran Hughes took the resultant spot-kick and thumped it high to the net.

Odhran Hughes tagged on a free as Derrytresk exerted a bit more pressure on the home position but Lorcan McCullagh replied in kind for the St Joseph’s midway through the closing 30 minutes. Dermot Mulholland and McCullagh exchanged efforts as well.

St Joseph’s custodian Conor McAneney saved from Odhran Hughes and Cathal O’Neill was on target for Derrytresk. Cormac McConnell had a good effort for the St Joseph’s and Nathan McLaughlin pointed too for the St Joseph’s.

Strabane 1-9 Castlederg 0-13

THE St Eugene’s and the Sigersons met in Friday’s local derby contest that proved to be a memorable one for the away team as they emerged victorious after a competitive tussle.

Castlederg had won two games on the bounce before last week’s narrow reversal against Eskra, whereas Strabane took to their home turf with three wins and a draw in the league locker. The St Eugene’s laid the foundation for success during a fine first half performance that produced a 0-9 to 0-3 midway advantage. Strabane rallied well after the break but Castlederg refused to relinquish their lead.

An impressive Adam Traynor supplied five of the St Eugene points plus Daire Corry sent over three. There were scores too for the influential Mark Corry, Paddy Lynch, Ben Harper, Cian Harper and Caolan Harvey. Kelvin Nelson scored Strabane’s goal, with Haydn McNamee claiming six points alongside Conall Crawford(0-2) and Daniel McHaghney but the Sigersons couldn’t reel in the St Eugene’s.

Drumquin 1-8 Killeeshill 1-11

DRUMQUIN welcomed the St Mary’s to McGirr Park as the home team chased a sixth league win thus far but Killeeshil recovered from a four-point interval deficit to land the honours.

Killeeshil started play following their third win of the campaign in round five but it was Drumquin who enjoyed the better of the first half scoring exchanges. The Tones reached midway 1-5 to 0-4 to the good after Finnen Patterson netted for them. There were points too from Patterson, Oisin Gormley and Sean McDonagh.

Tomas Hoy landed some tidy scores to keep Killeeshil within range, Hoy adding more efforts in the closing half for a 0-6 return overall. Paul O’Neill in midfield and full-back Adam McGonnell turned in solid shifts for the St Mary’s plus Cormac Donaghy scored a trio of away points. Conor McCoole got the Killeeshil goal as the scoreboard swung in favour of the St Mary’s.

Eskra 0-6 Errigal Ciaran III 0-6

ESKRA had home advantage for this tie with Errigal Ciaran III as the Emmets sought to secure victory number six but they had to settle for a share of the points following a tightly contested tie.

Errigal arrived boosted by their second league win in round five and they showed resilience throughout this contest. Scores were at a premium as respective forward lines found opposing defences allowing very little leeway in terms of opportunities. It was 0-4 apiece at the interval and scores were even harder to unearth in the second 30 minutes.

Two Cathal Meegan points were among the home scores registered that helped Eskra move 0-6 to 0-5 in front near the finish. Errigal, who had a brace of points courtesy of Colm Mellon as play progressed, then drew level with time ticking away. Damien ‘Dasher’ McDermott fired over that equalising point for Errigal Ciaran and prevented Eskra claiming a sixth success. .

Augher 0-14 Brackaville 0-12

THE St Macartan’s and Roes served up a close encounter that Augher just managed to tilt in their favour late on.

Augher missed out at home to Aghaloo narrowly enough nine days before and the St Macartan’s faced a Brackaville team keen on bouncing back after Drumquin beat them comfortably last time. The host team held a two-point lead over half-time after Eoghan Keenan and Ben Treanor got among the scores. Dale McSorley and Daire Carberry had replies for the Roes.

Ronan McHugh and Jason O’Neill sent over some good scores alongside further McSorley and Carberry efforts on behalf of Brackaville as the closing 30 minutes unfolded. Martin McElhatton and Jarlath McNamee bagged braces apiece along the way for the St Macartan’s as both sides tried to find an extra edge. Finbarr McQuaid, Ben Trainor and Eoghan Keenan continued to show up well as Augher got over the winning line two in front.

Killyman 2-6 Clann na nGael 0-14

ST MARY’S staged a spirited show as they chased their first league points in this tie with Clann na nGael but the away side edged matters by two points.

The North Tyrone team won on their travels to East Tyrone in round five when getting the better of Brocagh. It’s been a tough season so far for the St Mary’s but Enda McGahan, Ryan McKenna and team-mates can take plenty of encouragement from their display here. Killyman found the net on two occasions but Clann na nGael’s point-taking turned out to be key.

Ten second half scores from Clann na nGael gave them impetus after the St Mary’s led by four points at half-time. The visitors gradually got on terms and then took the lead but the St Mary’s stayed right in the mix. Leading score suppliers for the away team were Dan Houston, Terry McCaughey and David Conway.

Tattyreagh 0-19 Brocagh 3-7

THE Tatts and Emmets produced quite a tussle at the St Patrick’s venue on Friday evening when three away goals were not enough to earn Brocagh something from the match.

Tattyreagh were narrow winners in their round five fixture away at Derrytresk but Brocagh were denied at home by Clann na nGael. The Emmets won the first half scoreboard exchanges by the minimum margin of 1-5 to 0-8, Eoin O’Neill netting to help his side shade the half. Aidan Dorman led the away point returns, whereas Gareth Mimnagh did likewise on behalf of the Tatts.

Dan Deehan and Aidan Dorman(penalty) scored subsequent goals for Brocagh in the second half but Tattyreagh turned things round in between with Mimnagh reaching a tally of eight points plus Jarlath McDonagh and Keelan McDonagh finished on three apiece. Brocagh kept pushing but the St Patrick’s held them at bay to seal the league points.

Donaghmore III 2-10 Urney 1-7

DONAGHMORE III claimed their second victory of the campaign with this six-point triumph at home to the St Columba’s of Urney on Saturday.

Urney went close against Strabane in their game the week previous and were keen to build on that progress but they encountered a St Patrick’s side that chalked up 2-10 in the process of playing well overall. It’s a result that gives added encouragement to the St Patricks camp as their progress develops in the right direction. Sean McCaul, Joe Kelly and the Donaghmore squad have a good foundation to build upon as they strive to make further headway up the table.

The St Columba’s continue to search for their first league points but they are battling gamely to make that breakthrough. Ryan Henry and team-mates will aim to get points on the board with weekly games unfolding over the next number of weeks.