Donaghmore Minors fall to Four Masters

Donaghmore 0-5 Four Masters 1-8

Donaghmore’s hope of winning the Ulster Minor Tournament run by the St.Paul’s Club in Belfast ended at the semi final stage on St.Stephen’s Day when they lost out to a well drilled Four Masters side.

The back to back double winners in Tyrone had accounted for Scotstown in the opening round and they had high hopes of overcoming the Donegal champions as well but it wasn’t to be. The Tyrone champions’ task wasn’t helped by the unavailability of two key players, full forward Ronan Molloy and midfielder Johnny McKenna. In very windy conditions Donaghmore were against the elements in the opening period and they left themselves with a lot to do after failing to score as their opponents racked up 1-5. The goal was a real sucker punch for the St.Patrick’s as Conor Meehan pounced on a kick out from keeper Conan McGarvey to send the ball to the net with only six minutes gone on the clock.

It was full forward Daniel Quinn who opened the scoring in the second minute with a neat point before Four Masters got the only goal of the game. A kick out from Donaghmore keeper McGarvey was held up in the wind and danger man Meehan gathered possession before bursting through to fire to the net. Donaghmore were stunned but they regrouped and tried to play their way into the game but found it difficult to breakdown a well marshalled Four Masters defence.

At the other end of the field Meehan was lively as he tagged on a brace of points before wing half back Caolan Sweeney ventured forward to put his side seven in front with only a dozen minutes gone on the clock. Donaghmore were in trouble but while they failed to score in the first half they were able to limit the damage with another Meehan point the only score in the second quarter to leave it 1-5 to 0-0 at the interval.

Two minutes into the second half a Cormac Drayne free eventually opened Donaghmore’s account before James McCann closed the gap further. The Tyrone champions now had their tails up and when Aodhan Molloy was fouled up stepped Drayne to knock over the resulting 37th minute free. Noah Grimes then knocked over a free after he had been fouled himself to leave everything still to play for going into the final quarter.

Crucially though the Donegal champions were able to get scores against the wind with Meehan converting a 48th minute free before centre half forward Seanán Carr got his name on the scoresheet. Donaghmore badly needed a goal but all they could muster was a free from Grimes and they were dealt a further blow when they had midfielder Conor O’Neill black carded. Meehan took his personal haul to 1-5 at the Donegal champions advanced to the decider.

The Scorers

Donaghmore

Cormac Drayne 0-2 (1F), Noah Grimes 0-2 (2F), James McCann 0-1

Four Masters

Conor Meehan 1-5 (3F), Daniel Quinn 0-1, Caolan Sweeney 0-1, Seanán Carr 0-1