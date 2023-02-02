Donegal manager looking forward to Tyrone challenge

DONEGAL manager Paddy Carr say his players are ‘relishing the challenge’ as they gear up for a derby encounter against Tyrone in the Allianz League on Sunday.

Carr’s men will have been feeling good about themselves after they showed grit and desire to edge out Kerry in their league opener.

There were many positives to take from the match. Mark Curran fought well at corner-back in only his second league match.

Caolan McColgan and Johnny McGroddy supplied points in their league bows, while Luke McGlynn made a good impact off the bench.

Kerry are unlikely to have known too much about those players prior to 2pm last weekend.

However, Tyrone will have more of an insight, and McColgan in particular is unlikely to be given the same licence to launch his marauding runs in Healy Park.

“That is possibly very true but it is something we don’t have any control over. The reality is we can only focus on ourselves and what we can bring to the game. We need to get the bodies right and bring the same kind of spirit again.

“I know the lads are relishing the challenge. They know it won’t be easy but we are looking for another big performance.”

Carr spoke passionately after the Kerry match and the support from the stand and terraces on Sunday really seemed to strike a chord with the Gaeil Fhánada clubman.

“It was a bit different and it was a bit special. Something happened over the course of the match and the players and supporters all pulled together and that was so heartening to see.

“I think it’s probably fair to say that a lot of people didn’t know what to expect going into last week.

“With the way the team exited the championship last year, and with Michael (Murphy) stepping away, and obviously there was a lot of change to management and playing personnel, so it was understandable that people were wondering just where we were at.

“Things weren’t looking good when we were six points down but we threw caution to the wind.

“The crowd responded to that and they gave us a huge lift.

“It was a great way to win a game but we won’t be resting on our laurels. There’s another game to get ready for now.”

There’s always a good rivalry between Donegal and Tyrone and the neighbouring counties don’t like to lose to each other.

Carr will find himself in the middle of the derby fare on Sunday but he appreciates that the Red Hands boast a host of household names with Celtic Crosses in their back pockets.

“It is not that long ago at all that they were All-Ireland champions. They have quality players all over the pitch and there’s a lot of experience there.

“It’s a derby game and they are only down the road from us really. That’s why we’re hoping that we will get a good crowd to come and back us because it made such a difference last week and we will need that again.”