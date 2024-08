Drumquin 1-14 Strabane 0-8

A FAIRLY routine night at McGirr Park on Wednesday saw Drumquin take another major step towards claiming the ACL Division Three title.

Strabane did play their part but scoring just two points in the third period, during their brightest spell, meant they failed to make an impact on the Tones eight point half time lead.

Oisin Gormley led the scoring with 1-6 to his name while there was some excellent contributions from Paul Sheridan and Daniel Patterson at the back, and Finn Glackin at centre field.

Starting at whirlwind speed the Tones tore into their opponents who were encamped inside their own half. Drumquin went four points up with a brace of Gormley frees and scores from Frankie McAlynn and Finnen Patterson.

Gormey also went close to a goal but his flicked effort was well gathered by Sigersons goalkeeper Kyle Devine.

By the end of the first quarter the hosts led 0-6 to 0-1, Haydn McNamee getting the Strabane point from a mark. At the other end Skelton was the provider for Oisin McMenamin’s first point and Gormley again registered a tidy long range score.

McNamee and the hard working Oran McGrath did tag on further Strabane points but they then found themselves on the receiving end of a well executed Drumquin team goal. Glackin and Gormley traded passes through the Strabane defence with the latter finishing to the net.

A procession of scores followed in the remaining ten minutes of the half as Strabane struggled to stem the tide. Sean McDonagh slotted a twenty metre free; Gormley tagged on a brace from play and the dead ball, and McMenamin capped a fine half with his second point before the break.

McGrath and Oisin McGillion responded for the Sigersons in the closing stages of the half.

Having regrouped Strabane took the game to the Tones on the restart and McGrath finished a patient build up with a much needed point. Sheridan and Patterson at the back were then called to arms to clear a threatening Sigersons attack.

The hosts had gone off the boil and were punished with another converted McGrath free to cut the gap to six. This was by far Strabane’s best period in the game but a resilient Drumquin defence held firm despite the scores drying up at the other end.

McNamee’s pointed free on 47 minutes proved to be Strabane’s last score as Drumquin came on strong once more. Niall McAlynn took the bull by the horns to sail through the middle and drill a fine point. Then Gormley spun away for a point, McDonagh converted a free and McMenamin’s powerhouse running was rewarded when Gormley’s free came off the post with the rebound drilled over.

The Scorers

Drumquin

Oisin Gormley (1-6), Oisin McMenamin (0-3), Sean McDonagh (0-2), Frankie McAlynn, Finnen Patterson and Niall McAlynn (0-1 each)

Strabane

Oran McGrath (0-4), Haydn McNamee (0-3), Oisin McGillion (0-1)