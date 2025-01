THE Danielle Collins Memorial Cup was inaugurated by Drumquin United Football Club at the weekend.

The late Mrs Collins passed away in October 2023 following a long illness.

She was the first female committee member of the Drumquin United as well as the club’s number one supporter.

The first ever playing of the memorial game brought together the current Drumquin first team and a select team made of past and reserve team players.

After a thoroughly entertaining encounter the first team ran out 2-1 winners and it was entirely fitting of the occasion that Darren Collins, husband of Danielle, should be the first recipient of the trophy.

The club have thanked everyone involved in Saturday’s game and especially the players, supporters and Jarlath O’Kane, of O’Kane’s Bar, for the food and hospitality after the match.