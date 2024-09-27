Drumragh and Derg march into the Ladies JFC semis

Ladies Junior Championship Quarter-Finals

Aghaloo 1-5 Drumragh 2-15

A Junior Championship semi-fina ticket was Drumragh’s reward after the Sarsfields side got the better of a spirited Aghaloo team in this Ladieslast eight contest at Galbally.

Drumragh had found the net on ten occasions in round one but it was their point taking that opened the door toa last four booking following Sunday’s encounter with Aghaloo. The Sarsfields did strike for two goals but the additional accumulation of fifteen points helped keep Aghaloo at bay. The O’Neill’s were keen to stay in the chase but Drumragh made sure of securing that spot at the semi-final phase.

Aghaloo are on an upward curve and their first round win over Gallbally gave grounds for optimism heading into this tussle. The likes of Paris Douglas, Marie McKenna, Anna McGinn, Aine Sherry and team-mates ensured that Aghaloo retained their competitive edge but Drumragh had enough in their locker to establish daylight on the scoreboard. There was no room for resting on any laurels, though, since Aghaloo battled right to the conclusion of matters.

Grace O’Neill, Julieanne Quinn, Beth Donaghy, Neamh Cleary, Dana Coyle and company combined to leave Drumragh in pole position as the match unfolded. The Sarsfields retained their hold on the contest and they ran out convincing winners by the finish. The camp now have two good wins behind them in the Junior Championship as they prepare for the penultimate round and focus on the bid to try for a place in the trophy decider.

Rock 2-9 Castlederg 5-9



A FIVE-goal return to two in reply paved the pathway towards a semi-final berth for Castlederg as the St Eugene girls held off a determined Rock challenge at Galbally on Sunday.

Castlederg and Rock landed the same amount of points in this keenly contested quarter-final but the respective goal statistics had a different look about them. The two teams threw plenty of effort and endeavour into the mix but Castlederg emerged with a victory to leave the St Eugene’s one step away from a county final. That challenge is for another day and Castlederg can take positives from their performance in Sunday’s success as the last four test approaches on the near horizon.

‘Derg players like Caitlin McCallion, Aimee Leonard, Louise McSorley, Leah McMenamin and Marise Harper to mention some turned in solid shifts as the St Eugene’s continued their championship tale. The victory was founded on bright attacking play but also the St Eugene’s had to defend resolutely as well. Rock pressed them back at times but Castlederg delivered the goods with gloss added.

Lucy Mackle, Tiarna Little, Caroline Bloomer, Emma Bradley and St Patrick’s team-mates all tried hard for the Rock team but the St Eugene’s were able to finish home those extra three goals on the day and stay in the box seat. Rock, though, will be able to take encouragement from their 2024 efforts as they plan ahead for a new campaign in 2025.

Beragh 3-10 Pomeroy 2-3

BERAGH made their way into the JFC semi-finals following an impressive display against a Pomeroy side that were unable to match the higher score rate returns from their opponents at Killyclogher.

The Red Knight girls maintained a strong vein of form throughout the encounter as their productive play through midfield and attack yielded a decent run of scores. They also held firm at the back and many moves forward emanated from good distribution on behalf of defenders as well. Pomeroy battled gamely and the Plunkett girls netted twice along the way but three points on top of that tally wasn’t enough to keep Beragh within range on the scoreboard.

Sarah Louise Franey, Jayne Lyons, Saoirse Donnelly, Emma Barr, Bronagh McWilliams and Beragh team-mates gained control of the game as play progressed. They moved possession well and combined effectively to get a strong foothold on proceedings.

A 3-10 score total proved pretty productive too as the Red Knights now look ahead to the semi-final hurdle in front of them.

Ellie Jane Quinn, Rachel McDonald, Clodagh Cunningham, Lauren Cunningham, Michaela McGuigan and Pomeroy players showed spirit as they endeavoured to match strides with Beragh but the Red Knight side of the scoreboard built up a steady head of steam.

The Plunkett girls encountered a St Eugene’s side that didn’t give much away and Pomeroy were fighting against the odds as a result.

Loughmacrory 0-13 Clann na nGael 3-6

LOUGHMACRORY had the better points scored ratio but three Clann na nGael goals proved decisive in sending the North Tyrone team through to the final four of the championship race.

The St Theresa’s had some goal chances of their own at Greencastle but Clann na nGael managed to keep a clean sheet on that front as they thwarted the league champions in their double title drive. Hannah Sheerin and Aideen O’Kane around the middle of the park plus Shauneen O’Neill and company in defence ensured that Clann na nGael held off Loughmacrory’s push for further scores. The exchanges were close and competitive as both teams moved through the gears.

Mairead Conwell, Shauna Devine and the Clann attacking unit played their collective parts in propelling the North Tyrone girls towards the semi-final.

The St Theresa’s kept up their quest to maintain that double trophy bid all the way to the finish as Cora McElduff, Kerri Ward, Aisling Logue, Aine Donaghy, Clare Gallagher and more gave their all. They picked off several well-taken points but couldn’t make the breakthrough in goal terms.

It was Clann na nGael’s day on this occasion as they strode purposely into the last four and gain themselves the chance to try and continue their championship story in 2024. Loughmacrory’s major consolation is the coveted prize of the league crown and promotion to intermediate ranks. That still marks this as a successful season for the St Theresa’s.