Eire Ogs get past Erne opposition after extra-time

Carrickmore Eire Og 2-23 Lisbellaw 2-18

A LAST-gasp reprieve right at the end of normal time was emphatically capitalised upon by Carrickmore Eire Ogs as they dominated the extra half-hour of action to seal victory in this Ulster Intermediate Club hurling clash at the weekend.

Just seconds remained when Sean Pol Begley grabbed a brilliant equaliser to save their provincial hopes. His great goal levelled affairs at 2-12 apiece, but it was the Eire Ogs who had the added impetus subsequently to emerge convincing winners.

Advertisement

It was the perfect result following an entertaining, committed and high quality clash. This was a repeat of the 2012 Ulster semi-final, and the efforts of both teams ensured plenty of talking points for a large attendance.

Early points saw the Eire Ogs seize the initiative. Aidan Kelly, Oisin Daly, Liam Armstrong and Dean Rafferty all hit the target to leave them 0-5 to 0-2 ahead, Luca McCusker responding for the Fermanagh side.

The Eire Ogs looked capable of pressing home that advantage. Dermot Begley, Oran McKee and Justin Kelly were to the fore in the defence and at midfield for Carrickmore. Their placed passes to the likes of Liam Armstrong, Justin Kelly and Oisin Daly were working well.

But Lisbellaw also found their form, thanks in the main to a real peach of a goal. It came in the 15th minute and saw Sean Corrigan sublimely flick to the net from close range after a long ball in from Luca McCusker. That score brought the teams level at 1-2 to 0-5 and heralded a productive spell for the Fermanagh side.

John Paul McGarry, Ciaran Corrigan and Luca McCusker made a big impact with a series of well-worked moves. The first touch and speed of Sean Corrigan and Daniel Teague up front caused problems for the Tyrone champions, who had to be on their toes at the back.

Points courtesy of Sean Corrigan, Luca McCusker, Daniel Teague and Ciaran Corrigan gave Lisbellaw a lead. They had threatened to go further in front, but were pegged back as Justin Kelly and Dermot Begley kept the home team very much in touch.

An indication of the closeness of the exchanges can be gauged by the period approaching halftime. Lisbellaw led 1-4 to 0-5, 1-6 to 0-6 and 1-7 to 0-7. Each time, though, Carrickmore fought back and there were just two points separating the teams when Dermot Begley completed the first half scoring.

Advertisement

He reduced the deficit early on the resumption as the Eire Ogs emerged from the break in determined mood. They dominated much of the possession at that stage, but a series of wides undermined them despite the best efforts of Oran McKee, Justin Kelly and Liam Armstrong to gain a foothold.

It was a different story at the other end, where Lisbellaw made full use of their opportunities. John Paul McGarry, Luca McCusker and Caolan Duffy all hit the target and they were in pole position on a score of 1-10 to 0-9 entering the final quarter.

Carrickmore needed an injection of impetus and it came from dual-star, Cormac Munroe. Just minutes after being introduced, he latched onto a great ball through from Justin Kelly and made no mistake in hitting the net from close range. Moments later, a brace from Dermot Begley changed the whole complexion of the tie and it was the Eire Ogs who led by 1-11 to 1-10.

All was set for an intriguing finale. It was Lisbellaw, though, who sensed the win was within reach when Ciaran Corrigan goaled for them. Sean Corrigan put them 2-12 to 1-11 ahead and, with time ebbing away, Carrickmore were on the brink of going out.

But they stuck well to the task. A point from Cormac Munroe gave them hope and there was no doubting the urgency to their play as the five minutes of additional time flew by.

Then came the crucial score. A long ball in from Justin Kelly and, as players from both teams tussled for possession, Sean Og Grogan’s overhead pull gave his team the most dramatic of reprieves.

They didn’t waste it either in extra time. As Lisbellaw inevitably struggled to regain their earlier fluency, Carrickmore’s determination was clear. Time and again, Dermot Begley, Justin and Aidan Kelly, Cormac Munroe and Liam Armstrong made the vital hooks, blocks and interceptions.

On the scoreboard, too, they kept things moving. Five points in that opening period of extra time gave them control. Dermot Begley, Ruairi Slane and Liam Armstrong all hit the target, and they had to be prompt because the Fermanagh side still pushed to stay in contention.

Caolan Duffy, John Paul McGarry and Sean Corrigan gave their all. But they trailed by four entering second period. Luca McCusker and Daniel Teague reduced the deficit to two. One big push was needed, and it was the Eire Ogs who provided it.

They finished in a flourish as Aidan Kelly and the increasingly-influential Liam Armstrong gave them breathing space right at the finish.