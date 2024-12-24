Eoghan Ruadh clinch Ulster Minor Hurling Shield

Eoghan Ruadh 0-11 Sean MacCumhaills 0-4

Eoghan Ruadh got an early Christmas present as they proved too strong for Sean MacCumhaills in the Ulster Minor Hurling Shield Club Final in Ballinascreen on Saturday.

The weather conditions were atrocious and a physically stronger Dungannon side were well able for the winter hurling. They played against the breeze in the first half and still led by two at the break.

Advertisement

Then man-of-the-match Cormac McErlean scored six successive points in the third quarter to help his side pull through. Dylan Patton struck two points late on for MacCumhaills but they were second best on the day.

Both teams were convincing winners of their respective semi-finals seven days earlier but a much tighter game was anticipated on Saturday.

The incessant rain and wind made things tricky but Dylan Patton opened the scoring with a seventy metre free in the ninth minute. MacCumhaills also left some scores behind them in that period and their route one approach didn’t herald much success.

Cormac McErlean levelled matters with a free before Davitt Bradley Flynn made a great tackle to stop Sean Óg O’Donnell from finding the net. Rory Doherty struck a super shot over his shoulder to nudge MacCumhaills ahead again but they were living dangerously at the back.

Fionn McNulty had to make a tremendous save to prevent O’Donnell from scoring a goal. McErlean did get a point from that attack and he soon added a ’65’.

The Twin Towns side spurned another couple of chances late in the half and had registered six wides by the break. A well-worked Christopher Gildernew effort helped Dungannon into a 0-4 to 0-2 lead at the break.

County minor Dan Donnelly, who has been struggling with injury in recent months, was introduced for Act Two but there was real difficulty in working the ball to him at full-forward. Eoghan Ruadh were able to close their opponents in and McErlean converted two frees.

Advertisement

The power of the Dungannon players was noticeable and in attack, they had a really potent attacker in McErlean. He was able to score off either side and struck three points from play and a free.

MacCumhaills found themselves eight points in arrears and they needed a goal. They came close to getting it but Dan Donnelly’s kicked effort went narrowly wide.

Dylan Patton did notch a neat point in the 53rd minute but the Donegal champions had to work hard for everything coming their way. Patton added another point after that but the final score went to Dungannon forward Aodhan Molloy.

Eoghan Ruadh will now advance into the cup competition and will take on Lavey while the campaign is over for MacCumhaills.

Teams & Scorers



Eoghan Ruadh: Matthew Price; Jude Rafferty, Ronan O’Sullivan, Macdara Martin; Odhran Mullin, Sheeran Fay, Fiachra McGrath; Leo Hughes, Pierce Mullin; Caolan Quinn, Braonan Girvan, Corey Ball; Cormac McErlean (0-9, 4fs, 1 ‘65’), Aodhan Molloy (0-1), Sean Og O’Donnell. Subs: Christopher Gildernew (0-1) for Fay (25 mins), Daithi Colton for Rafferty (53 mins), Eoin Skeffington for O’Donnell (57 mins), Pauric Colton for McGrath (58 mins), Dulatach Ó Faolain for Quinn (60 mins).

Sean MacCumhaills: Fionn McNulty; Davitt Bradley Flynn, Adam Byrne, Shay Bradley; Oisin Mullen, Jacob Malone, Lorcan Byrne; Pauric Kelly, Sean Brady Devenney; Rory Doherty (0-1), Daimhin Byrne, Tomas McNulty; Dylan Patton (0-3, 1f), Riain McBrearty, Fionn McGinty. Subs: Dan Donnelly for R.Doherty (Half-time), Jamie Gallen for D.Byrne (41 mins), Liam Gallen for McGinty (52 mins), Shay McNulty for L.Byrne (55 mins), Ultan Ó Giollagáin for McBrearty (61 mins).

Referee: Alan Nash (Derry)