Errigal come on down the stretch against Pomeroy

Errigal Ciaran 1-16 Pomeroy 2-7

A STRONG final 20 minutes on a windy Saturday afternoon at Cardinal MacRory Park ensured Errigal Ciaran would make it back to back home wins in Division One

Errigal had gone into half time in a great position, up by two points and were kicking into a favourable wind in the second half, but Pomeroy showed great spirit in outscoring their opponents by 1-3-0-1 in the opening 10 minutes of the second half.

This helped St Plunkett’s establish a three point advantage heading into the final third of the match. Errigal however kept their composure and responded well. A 43rd minute goal from corner back Ryan Ward made the sides level and the West Tyrone side would go from strength to strength scoring seven of the last eight points in the contest to run out surprisingly comfortable winners in the circumstances.

The first score of the contest didn’t come until the seventh minute as both defences showed their authority early on. St Plunketts midfielder Ronan Duffin kicked a great long range score. Full forward Odhran Robinson finally registered Errigal’s first score after 10 minutes and they would take the lead moments later as Ben O’Donnell shrugged off a Pomeroy defender and kicked the ball between the posts.

The impessive Ronan Duffin got Pomeroy’s second score running at the heart of the Errigal defence and kicking a brilliant long range point. Both defences were most definitely on top in the opening 20 minutes as the score remained two points apiece, Frank Burns, Lorcan Kilpatrick impressing for Pomeroy, Ryan Ward, Aidan McCrory and Tiarnan Collhoun for Errigal.

Plunketts midfielder Ronan Duffin made another trademark surging run but this time his attempted point effort landed short. Brendan Burns was on hand to rise above goalkeeper Stephen McMenamin to palm the ball to the back of the Errigal net, 1-2-0-2. The home side would respond well kicking the next two points one coming from a Thomas Canavan free and another from midfielder Padraig McGirr.

Pomeroy would get their last score of the half in the 25th minute, Kevin Armstrong doing well before offloading the ball to forward Hugh McNamee who turned and kicked well to give his side a two point advantage. Errigal would finish the first half the stronger, kicking the last four points. The electric Ryan Ward kicking a curling effort, Thomas Canavan scoring the equaliser before a brilliant catch and a mark by Odhran Robinson and a Ciaran McGinley point left Errigal up 0-8-1-3 at half time.

Pomeroy would make a great start to the second half, turning a two point deficit into a three point lead over the next 10 minutes. A good run by Plunkett’s defender Gareth McAleer created room for Kevin Armstrong to kick a 30 metre score. Errigal’s Thomas Canavan would convert a 30m free to re-establish a two point advantage instantly but then the away side would kick 1-2 without reply.

Kieran McGeary won a free and caught the Errigal defence napping playing a one two with Gareth McAleer and kicking a long range score. The away side were level a minute later, midfielder Ryan Loughran kicking the best point of the contest with an outside of the boot effort.

Errigal’s goalkeeper then attempted to play a quick kick out but a mix up with his defender allowed Pomeroy forward Aidan Coyle to run unopposed at the Errigal goal and he made no mistake slotting the ball past the onrushing keeper and suddenly the Plunkett’s were three points up.

Pomeroy had the momentum, but they couldn’t take advantage, allowing Errigal back into the match. The Plunkett’s didn’t deal well with a high ball into the square by Ben McDonnell which was caught by Errigal forward Thomas Canavan who squared the ball across the box allowing defender Ryan Ward to palm the ball to the empty net, the sides were level yet again, 2-6-1-9.

The game had totally flipped and Errigal showed their superiority, despite missing both Canavan brothers, as they would go on to kick seven of the last eight points. Ryan Ward almost had a second goal, with Peter Harte ghosting through the Pomeroy defence finding Ryan Ward who rounded the keeper but smashed the ball against the crossbar. The ball would land back in his hands and Ward would find Ciaran McGinley who kicked a fine point to give Errigal the lead again.

Pomeroy would then go down to 14 men as defender Mikey McDonald fouled Peter Harte and was shown a black card. Odhran Robinson then converted the resulting free kick.

The Plunketts did well over the following ten minutes despite being down a man as both teams traded points over that period. Errigal forward Ciaran McGinley was beginning to have a huge effect on the match setting up substitute Dara McGinley for a point, Ronan Duffin responding for the away side with a free.

Pomeroy pushed to try and get back into the match as they trailed by two heading into the final five minutes but Errigal picked them off brilliantly. Ciaran McGinley, Dara McGinley, Niall Kelly and Ryan Ward all scored to help the home side get a victory that pushes them into the league playoff places.

The Scorers

Errigal Ciaran

Ryan Ward (1-2), Ciaran McGinley (0-3), Odhran Robinson (0-3, 1F, 1M), Thomas Canavan (0-3, 2F), Dara McGinley (0-2), Ben McDonnell (0-1), Padraig McGirr (0-1), Niall Kelly (0-1).

Pomeroy

Ronan Duffin (0-3), Brendan Burns (1-00), Aidan Coyle (1-00), Hugh McNamee (0-1), Kieran McGeary (0-1), Kevin Armstrong (0-1), Ryan Loughran (0-1).