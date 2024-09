ERRIGAL Ciaran will be warm favourites to maintain their challenge for another Tyrone Senior title when they play Clonoe in the quarter final this Sunday evening.

Most neutrals expect the Dunmoyle-based side to comfortably oust the relegation-threatened Rahilly’s at Dungannon.

But the Errigal players and management will have no sense of complacency, especially after a number of scares in their opening round victory over Pomeroy.

Advertisement

That game wasn’t just as straightforward as many anticipated, and the prospect of more of the same will have Errigal on guard for the Clonoe challenge.

“We were under no illusions going into the first round game because we knew from the league what Pomeroy brought to the game,” said Cormac Quinn, who is hoping to be back from injury should Errigal reach the latter stages in the race for the Paddy O’Neill Cup.

“There are no easy games in the Tyrone Championship and we’re just happy and delighted to have got over the line.

“ When we won the title a few years ago, there were close calls as well.

“The main aim is to just get over the line. These games are for winning, and it’s all about building for that challenge ahead,” stated the injured Tyrone defender.

Quinn recenty underwent an operation on a groin injury which has stymied his progress with club and county for over a year now.

He is holding out hope of a return to action should Errigal continue on their Championship journey into October.

Advertisement

“I’m going through different procedures, I had an operation there a couple of weeks ago. It’s a slow road but definitely a bit more positive than it was a couple of weeks ago.

“ It’s probably tougher watching on than playing, but I have good support, a good family and good lads around me.”

Errigal’s record in the Tyrone Championship has been impressive during recent years. Their title success in 2022 was memorable, as they bridged a ten year gap. And while their bid for a second consecutive title was thwarted by Trillick at the final hurdle last season, they have bounced back and are once more among the main contenders.

That, of course, will count for nothing against a Clonoe side also anxious to make their mark.

With a derby victory over Coalisland under their belts, and a relegation play-off against the Fianna to look forward to as well, the Rahilly’s are determined to make the most of their opportunities.

Division One survival is a priority for them, but make no mistake either about their anxiety to perhaps cause a big shock against their currently more illustrious opponents from the west.

“The league and championship are two completely different competitions. The league is about preparing for the Championship, we had no big ambitions and we have plenty of improvement for the next day,” added Quinn.

“No matter who was going to come out of Coalisland against Clonoe were going to be difficult opponents. You’re never going to get an easy game in the Tyrone Championship, so it will be definitely interesting and a tough match-up.”