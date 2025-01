STEWARTSTOWN’S Steven Ferguson claimed a narrow victory over Peter Grimes at Omagh Motor Club’s annual Ken Irwin Christmas Atutotests on Saturday.

The reigning 10-time Northern Ireland Autotest Champion sealed the win by just 0.4 of a second in his Mini Special over his nearest rival, while Newmills driver, Mark King started his new year on the right foot by finishing third overall in his Vauxhall Nova.

Robin Lyons, son of Castlederg native, John, finished fourth in his Mini Saloon, just ahead of another of the Nova men, David Thompson, while Englishman Paul Swift was sixth.

Chris Grimes and Andy Blair were seventh and eight respectively, just ahead of Castlederg’s Adam Lowry, while Seskinore’s Alistair Barker rounded out the top 10.

In the classes, class A was won by Peter Grimes from Swift, with Chris Grimes third. Andy Blair sealed the class B honours from Mark Ferguson, with Lyons on top in class C ahead of Castlederg’s Jack Lowry and Andrew Earney and King took the class D crown from Thompson.

The Clubman event was won by Gareth Dillon from Ryan Catterson, with Andrew Weir third and the All Forwards section saw Ryan McAleer win ahead of Kevin Mullan and Niall Donnelly.

*Full results available via stopastride.live.