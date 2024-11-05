Fine Moy comeback ends Aghyaran’s season

Aghyaran 2-15 Moy 2-17

MOY secured a thrilling victory over Aghyaran in the Division Two ACL Promotion Playoff at Michael Dolan Park on Saturday afternoon, overturning an eight point half-time deficit to keep their promotion hopes alive.

The game began with a promising start for Moy, as Ryan Coleman and Eunan Deeney each contributed early scores. However, Aghyaran responded quickly, with Ethan McHugh finding his mark and Ronan McHugh scoring from distance. Coleman and Benny Gallen exchanged points before Moy created their first big chance of the match, only to be denied by Aghyaran keeper Niall Hilley.

Advertisement

Aghyaran soon claimed the lead, with Ronan McHugh converting a free. Conroy then forced a save from Hilley at the other end of the field before the roving Deeney popped up with his second of the day to leave the sides level on four points apiece with ten to go until the interval.

A converted mark from Eoin McGeary and a fine effort from Coleman had the visitors two up before McHugh replied with a well-converted free.

With 27 minutes on the clock the visitors claimed what would prove to be their last score of the half as Colm Cavanagh made good work to set up Michael Conroy for his first of the day.

Aghyaran then went on a scoring spree as a timely reply from Eoghan McHugh left a point between the sides before the hosts grabbed the first goal of the game as Ronan McHugh capitalised on a bad kick out by sending a low drill to the bottom corner.

Moments later, Ethan McHugh floated over a beauty from out near the sideline to send his side three in front.

Aghyaran’s scoring continued as Ronan McHugh pointed a straightforward free on the 30-minute mark while moments later his brother Eoghan left the hosts ruing another defensive error as he picked up possession before dancing forward to send the ball home to an empty net.

Colm Cavanagh picked up a black card late in the half while Ronan McHugh completed Aghyaran’s scoring blitz with another lovely long-range point from play.

In the second half, Moy came out determined, nearly scoring with an early penalty attempt from Coleman which struck the post, but he bounced back with a pointed free. Michael Conroy began his influential run with a well-placed penalty, and within minutes, he found the net again in a goalmouth scramble to leave the sides level.

Advertisement

A long-range score from Eoin McGeary soon had the travelling side narrowly in front only for McHugh to reply for the hosts following good work from Kevin Penrose.

Diarmuid McKeown then traded scores with Eoghan McHugh before Conroy and Ciaran McGlinchey did likewise as the sides continued to prove hard to separate.

With only two minutes of normal time remaining, Conroy pointed once more only for McHugh to soon reply from a pointed free, up at the other end of the field.

As the game moved into added time, it took a brace of scores from Conroy to finally forge a gap between the teams. His first, a converted 45 while he saved the best for last with his second as he shuffled his feet to guide over from range.

The last scores of the game were traded by McHugh and a Coleman free as Moy completed an impressive comeback which keeps their hopes of potential promotion alive.

The Scorers

Aghyaran: Ronan McHugh 1-8 (4F), Eoghan McHugh 1-2, Ethan McHugh 0-2, Benny Gallen (1F), Ciaran McGlinchey, Cormac McHugh 0-1 each.

Moy: Michael Conroy 2-7 (2F 1 45), Ryan Coleman 0-6 (4F), Eunan Deeney 0-2, Eoin McGeary (1F), Diarmuid McKeown 0-1 each.

The Teams

Aghyaran: Niall Hilley, Jack Gallagher, Oisín McHugh, Cormac McHugh, Barry McMenamin, Caolan McGinty, Ciaran McGlinchey, Ronan McNamee, Diarmaid McHugh, Brian Penrose, Benny Gallen, Tiarnan McSorley, Ethan McHugh, Ronan McHugh, Eoghan McHugh. Subs – Kevin Penrose for Tiarnan McSorley, Ronan McHugh for Oisin McHugh, Ronan McLaughlin for Ethan McHugh.

Moy: Philip Mallon, Mark Gribbon, Eunan Deeney, Diarmuid McKeown, Jamie Coleman, Steve Donaghy, Ryan Conroy, Colm Cavanagh, Adam Donaghy, Ryan McCance, Matthew Laverty, Eoin McGeary, Michael Conroy, Declan Conroy, Ryan Coleman Subs – Patrick McGeary for Ryan McCance, Ryan McAlary for Eoin McGeary, Ronan O’Hanlon for Ryan Conroy, Patrick Lavery for Matthew Laverty.

Referee: Sean Devenney, Drumquin.