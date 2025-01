VASTLY experienced Tyrone footballer Mattie Donnelly has made himself available for the 2025 season.

The two-time All-Star featured in a challenge game against Meath last weekend having recently linked back in with the panel.

Speaking during last year’s club championship campaign with Trillick, Donnelly said he was ‘excited’ by the appointment of new Tyrone boss Malachy O’Rourke, but added at that time that he wasn’t sure about his plans for 2025.

Donnelly, who turned 34 in December, said at the time that “I just plan to get through the next few weeks and see if I’m in a position to offer anything to Tyrone with the family life and how it all balances with here (Trillick). I want to give a lot back to Trillick as well.”

The news of Donnelly’s availability will be welcomed by Tyrone fans ahead of the new season, which commences with their National League opener against Derry on Saturday, January 25.

Donnelly is a veteran of the Red Hand cause having made his debut back in the 2010 McKenna Cup. He later served as team captain for a number of years and played av vital role in Tyrone’s surge to a fourth All-Ireland senior title in 2021. A hugely dedicated performer, twice in recent years he has faced lengthy lay-offs due to serious injury, but he continues to be a major part of the Tyrone set-up and was a regular starter during last year’s championship.