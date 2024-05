By Niall Gartland

TYRONE U20 star Eoin McElholm has been drafted into the senior intercounty set-up on the back of his Man of the Match performance in last Sunday’s All-Ireland final victory over Kerry.

The Loughmacrory youngster scored seven points from play in a sublime personal performance against the Kingdom, and now he has been parachuted into the senior panel ahead of Saturday evening’s All-Ireland Round One clash against Donegal.

McElholm memorably captained Omagh CBS to last year’s MacRory and Hogan Cup double, contributing a personal haul of 2-5 in their All-Ireland final win against Summerhill College, Sligo.

He was also spotted by AFL scouts during his time with the Tyrone minors, and he participated in the in the 2023 AFL Draft Combine, ranking in the top 10 for the 20m sprint.

But for now his full focus is on his burgeoning Gaelic Footballing career, and it would be no surprise if it emerges in the coming days that others from the Tyrone U20 team are also part of Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan’s plans for the remainder of the season.