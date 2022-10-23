Galbally shock Edendork in Intermediate Final

GALBALLY 2-11 EDENDORK 3-7

FORTUNES fluctuated wildly during an absorbing Intermediate Championship Final at O’Neill’s Healy Park on Sunday, with Galbally eventually sinking Edendork’s star-studded line-up to claim the County title by a single point.

After a typically hard-fought and cagey first half, the match exploded into life after the break with five goals scored and a whole litany of dramatic moments served up for the healthy crowd in attendance.

Advertisement

Galbally had opened the scoring courtesy of a close range Donaghy free, before Conn Kilpatrick came round on the loop to support McCurry and applied a neat finish. The marauding Kilpatrick was then denied a goal when Galbally keeper Ronan McGeary pulled off a superb stop to push aside his thunderbolt, and buoyed by this the Pearses resonded as Donaghy floated over a quality effort.

Despite some bad misses it did appear that Edendork were clicking into gear as they rattled off four points on the spin, putting the cap on some polished approach work.

Conlan and McCurry split the posts with typical assurance, while Ben Cullen and Daire Conway also found themselves in space to shoot over and extend their team’s advantage to 0-6 to 0-2.

With Donaghy banging over a brace of frees and Sean Murphy swooping on a loose ball to swivel and convert, the gap was down to one in Edendork’s favour- 0-6 to 0-5- at half-time.

The Pearses looked a team on a mission when action resumed with Daniel Kerr restoring parity with a wonderful sideline conversion and then in the 32nd minute they jumped in front. A precise throughball from Donaghy picked out the run of Murphy but before he could pull the trigger he was bundled over by Jack Donnelly. Donaghy made no mistake from the resultant penalty.

Morgan eventually ended St Malachy’s long scoring drought with a well-hit 50m free, but Galbally midfielder Enda McGarrity then brushed off a few would-be tacklers to curl over a superb effort.

The Pearses led 1-7 to 0-7 but they were then rocked back on their heels as Edendork raised two green flags in double quick fashion. Kilpatrick launched in a high ball in the 45th minute which fell into the grasp of Conlan who found the net with a low shot across McGeary. And then the direct route paid dividends again as Stephen Corr’s sublime delivery put Morgan in the clear and he lashed a shot home at the near post.

Advertisement

The pre-match favourites seemed to have all the momentum but when Kerr teed up Liam Rafferty he fired a rocket high past Mark McReynolds to leave it 2-7 apiece with eight minutes remaining.

The wind was in Galbally’s sails at this stage and that man Donaghy rewarded them for their renewed purpose with four scores on the spin, two from play.

There was still time for one final twist in the plot as Conlan smashed in his second goal in the 63rd minute, but despite winning the subsequent kick-out they couldn’t muster one last scoring opportunity to level things.

Teams & Scorers

Galbally

Ronan McGeary, Liam Rafferty (1-0), Conor Quinn, Connor Donnelly, Marc Lennon, Christopher Morris, John Hetherington, Enda McGarrity (0-1), Cormac Donnelly, Sean Wylie, Ronan Nugent, Barry Carberry, Conor Donaghy (1-8,5 frees), Sean Murphy (0-1), Daniel Kerr (0-1). Subs used: Seamus Og Mulgrew for S Wylie (52mins), Mark Donnelly for B Carberry (59), Blaine Nugent for S Murphy (60)

Edendork

Mark McReynolds, Conor Mallon, Donal Manelly, Jack Donnelly, Ben Cullen (0-1), Neil Kilpatrick, Luke Ferguson, Conn Kilpatrick (0-1), Harry Og Conlon (2-2), Daire Conway (0-1), Darren McCurry (0-1), James Fearon, Conor Cullen, Niall Morgan (1-1,1free), Stephen Corr. Subs used: Stephen Gervin for J Donnelly (36mins), Christopher McCurry for S Gervin (40)

Referee: Cathal Forbes (Ardboe)