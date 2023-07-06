Glenelly geared up to meet league leaders

GLENELLY recorded a fourth win of the league campaign in round eight but the St Joseph’s squad are not looking much further ahead than a date with joint leaders Fintona this weekend.

A 2-9 to 0-7 home win over Errigal Ciaran III lifted Glenelly onto nine points in the table as the last game before the holiday break with Fintona approaches on the near horizon this weekend. Play resumes after that on July 21st.

St Joseph’s captain Conal Furey and the camp are well aware of the hurdle presented by that upcoming game against the Pearses. The captain feels it has been a mixed bag in terms of the league thus far from the St Joseph’s who reached the play-offs in 2022:

Advertisement

“ The first three games didn’t exactly go our way. We just couldn’t click right and the luck was against us on occasions. We’ve started to find some form, though, since then and most recently we were happy to record the victory at home over an Errigal Ciaran Thirds side that had been getting some good results this season.

“ Fintona next now for us is a tough challenge. We played them twice last year and they have pushed on from then, so our own camp is not looking much further than the test that faces us here on Friday.

“ In terms of aims after the break we would hope to have some key players such as Shane Conway back in action from injury and take it from there’’, highlighted the captain.

The round eight win at home to Errigal III sealed a fourth success so far for the St Joseph’s and they have one draw in the locker as well. They netted goals early in each half in that fixture against Errigal and their defence coped well with the away team’s threat up front.

Following that round nine home tie with Fintona, Glenelly will face Eskra(home) and Drumquin(away) before the end of July. There is then Clann na nGael (away) in early August to complete twelve of seventeen rounds. By this stage in August the home straight of the league will have drawn closer and the race for points intensified in the process.

Glenelly have some fresh faces in the mix this year alongside more regular names and this type of blend is important for the development of any team going forward. Conal Furey is encouraged by such a situation at Glenelly with a view to the future for the St Joseph’s:

“ Yes, more so than in a long time our squad features a good mixture of youth and experience this season. We have Hogan Cup winners and players coming through from a different generation.

Advertisement

“ The younger lads have added another level to training that is great to see as well. It’s a boost for the squad and the club in general’’, concluded the St Joseph’s captain.