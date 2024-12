IT is high time politicians at Stormont delivered on their promise to ‘meet the strategic needs of the GAA in the 21st century,’ Tyrone County Secretary Michael Kerr points out in his report to the County annual Convention.

Focusing on the ongoing saga surrounding the development of Casement Park in West Belfast, Mr Kerr called for the whole funding process to be speeded up.

“ While the decision of the British Government not to fund a Euro ‘28 compliant Casement Park was a disappointing one, there can be no further political delay in proceeding with the funding for the stadium.

“ The delivery of Casement Park is again included in the draft Programme for Government published earlier this year, and it is now time for the Communities Minister and his Executive colleagues to deliver on the promise made to the GAA in 2011, to provide a stadium to meet the strategic needs of the GAA in the 21st century.”

The County Secretary pointed out that similar promises made to the IFA and Ulster Rugby were honoured and delivered eight years ago.

“ The commentary and promises made by successive ministers, both local and UK, lead to ‘the goalposts being moved’ and false dawns.

“This is a matter of equality, and our organisation cannot and should not be treated any different than others.”

Focusing on Tyrone GAA’s own development this year Mr Kerr talked about that installation of top of the range sports floodlighting at O’Neill Park, Dungannon.

“ This project was originally costed for Tyrone GAA at over £430,000. However, by being patient, diligent, drawing down significant grant aid and employing some good old-fashioned haggling, this project cost Tyrone GAA £96,000, a net saving of £334,000.

“We are truly blessed to have volunteers at our disposal with these skills and capabilities.”