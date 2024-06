A FOURTEEN point win over Wicklow last Sunday should ensure Tyrone progress to the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship quarter-finals, with their Score Difference receiving a big boost.

As it stands the final shake up in Group Four remains to be finalised with Leitrim facing Wicklow this weekend. Whatever happens the 3-11 to 0-5 victory for the Red Hands at Dungannon over the Garden County looks to have been enough to advance into the last eight.

Coach Barry Grimes is fairly confident that the side will now make the quarter-finals, though whether it’s a home tie or away is yet to be established.

“We do need to wait until the final shake up but it’s my understanding we have qualified for the quarter finals. We must wait until the final confirmation.”

There was improvement at the weekend after that previous week’s loss to Leitrim. The management had plenty of cause to be positive at O’Neill Park with several good performances on show.

Grimes was keen to instil the significance of the contest prior to throw-in and at the end he was happy with the squad’s reaction.

“ The response from the girls was very controlled and it was very pleasing to see the much improved display. We looked closely at the Leitrim game and we took a lot of learning from that.”

The coach was also quick to point out that the return of Chloe McCaffrey as a second half sub was a big boost.

“Chloe getting some game time was important and she helped push us over the line.

“She showed her quality in that final quarter and no doubt she was missed while we also had Aoife McGahan back.

“She has worked extremely hard since November to get back. So that’s more positives for us, the squad is taking shape.”

Goalkeeper Amelia Coyle got her first start in the game, Emma Conroy came on. while Joanne Barrett and Meabh Corrigan were excellent at the back. Grimes was happy with the result after defeats to Kildare, Monaghan and Leitrim.

“The performance was pleasing and it was important to get the win. We have found it difficult since the high of playing at Croke Park, so hopefully getting back to winning ways can reset us now for the bigger challenges to come,” confirmed the Beragh man.

As it stands, Down, Clare, and Wexford top their groups with Roscommon still very much in the mix in group three an Leitrim lead Tyrone’s group. An open draw will determine the quarter-finals pairings.

Meanwhile there’s a rearranged Tyrone Senior League game this evening (Thursday) and it promises to be a cracker. Cappagh host neighbours Omagh at Ballinamullan. The game iss a repeat of last year’s Intermediate Championship Final in which St Enda’s triumphed.

The teams have had contrasting fortunes in Division One so far with Omagh still unbeaten and Cappagh in search of a first point.

Tattyreagh won the rearranged unior League contest against Naomh Eoghan while the Tatts under 14s claimed the Tyrone Grade 4 championship on Sunday with a win against Beragh.