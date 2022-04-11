Harps in a good place ahead of Junior Cup semi-final clash

WHILE many involved with Strathroy Harps were miffed at Enniskillen Town’s appeal which challenged the outcome of the abandoned quarter-final clash between the sides, it may well have done the Omagh side a huge favour!

The last-eight clash was abandoned in the final minutes after the referee claimed he had been assaulted by someone from the Town camp. Harps were leading 2-1 at the time and the powers that be awarded the tie to Benny Boyle’s team.

The punishments meted out following a heated conclusion included extended bans for Town’s Callum Jones and Harps’ experienced player Darren Teague, both of whom had been sent off following a mass melee.

Teague was suspended for five games, however, because the semi-final against Coalisland Athletic had been delayed by Town’s appeal which was dismissed by an appeals panel just last week he will be available to play at Stangmore Park on Wednesday evening.

The delay has also freed up Daniel Parkinson from suspension and all things considered Harps are in a good place, despite all the uncertainty of recent weeks.

Athletic, who have already accounted for Fermanagh and Western teams NFC Kesh and Tummery Athletic will start as favourites, however, Boyle is quietly confident that his players can upset the applecart.

“We are looking forward to it eventually,” he said.

“It’s been a difficult period because of the uncertainty around the appeal. We were picking up snippets that the Town appeal would be unsuccessful and it was only a matter of when it would be heard.

“It was a tricky couple of weeks but in fairness the lads have been training hard – I would have expected nothing else.

“I was happy with how we played in recent games against Magheraveely, which was a real good test, and Kesh in the cup. Preparations have been good.

“I’m under no illusion about the task we face but I don’t think they (Coalisland) are any world beaters. The Towns, the Tummerys, the Keshs are every bit as good as them and we have held our own against them. Coalisland made good use of a big home pitch in defeating Tummery and Kesh and maybe those teams were caught out by that.

“I expect physicality and energy from Coalisland but I have a few tricks up my sleeve and hopefully they come off. It’s been working so far and long may it cointinue.

“Coalisland would be slight favourites but we’re looking forward to it.”

Harps won the prestigious silverware in 2012 and 2013 and their appearance in another semi-final has fired the imagination of players and supporters as well others from within the local community and beyond.

And ever since defeating Town plans have been put in place to ferry the green and white army to the Dungannon venue en masse.

“It’s bringing back a lot of memories for people around the club and my phone hasn’t stopped the last three weeks from people asking where is the semi-final going to be played, organising buses, trying to get booked off shifts, and so on,” continued Boyle.

“There is a brave crowd going I can tell you and that’s something that Coalisland might not be used to.

“Without giving too much away, I’m confident that we can trouble Coalisland. That said it’s going to be a big ask from one to 14.”