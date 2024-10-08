‘Harte’breaker for Killyclogher as Petey boots Errigal into Final

Errigal Ciaran 1-12 Killyclogher 2-8

A MEATY swing of the right boot by man of the match Peter Harte sent Errigal Ciaran into the Senior Championship Final with the last kick of the game on Sunday night, and stunned Killyclogher who yet again seemed to have eluded the hangman’s noose.

Oisin McCann fisted an equalising goal for St Mary’s in the 63rd minute, repeating a common theme of their journey this autumn, but Errigal were afforded one more opportunity to launch an attack, with Harte having the final say.

Advertisement

Their victory now sets up a repeat of last year’s decider with Errigal seeking revenge for that 2023 extra-time loss to Trillick.

A dry crisp autumm evening drew a decent crowd to O’Neills Healy Park, hoping to witness a titanic tussle to see who would join the Reds in the O’Neill Cup decider in a fortnight’s time, Trillick having put Dungannon to the sword in the other semi-final 48 hours earlier.

Errigal, chasing their third County Final appearance in successive seasons, almost enjoyed a dream start when Joe Oguz launched a pot shot from deep which struck the inside of the upright, but Killyclogher scrambled the loose ball behind for a ’45’.

Tyrone defender Cormac Quinn, making his first competitive start of the season for Errigal, was handed the onerous task of marshalling Mark Bradley, and the Killyclogher captain slipped his grasp in the fifth minute to slot over a superb opener with the outside of the foot.

Conall McCann soon doubled St Mary’s advantage with a free after Dara Hayes was fouled before Ruairi Canavan moved up in support of older brother Darragh to plant Errigal’s first score in the tenth minute.

Ruairi then levelled things up with a 13m free after Quinn did superbly to turnover Bradley in possession and set Canavan clear, forcing the retreating Killyclogher defenders to commit the foul.

While midfielder Tiernan McCann sent a superb effort thundering over in the 17th minute for Killyclogher, they were forced on the backfoot for the remainder of the half, conceding 1-4 at the other end to add to their concerns.

Advertisement

Ruairi Canavan tagged on a further free after he was impeded again and then in the 21st minute Peter Harte cut in after trading passes with Peter Og McCartan and fired past keeper Simon O’Neill at his near post for a priceless goal.

Harte, along with Peter Og McCartan, Niall Kelly and Ciaran Quinn, were becoming a growing influence on proceedings for Errigal, and while Nathan Donnelly registered a fine Killyclogher score, after good work from Jordan Barton, the momentum had decisively shifted in Errigal’s direction.

Brilliant scores hoisted over from distance by Peter Harte and Padraig McGirr underlined the Dunmoyle boys growing confidence, the latter benefiting from a deft lay off by Ruairi Canavan.

Killyclogher’s attack was struggling to get any change out of a tenacious and resolute Errigal back unit as the match approached half-time, and Aidan McCrory was able to venture up the field to fist over a score, after Killyclogher’s goalie O’Neill was forced to punch clear from Ben McDonnell’s booming delivery.

Ruairi Canavan extended Errigal’s advantage on the restart, and with Bradley then seeing a penalty saved by keeper Darragh McAnenly, after sub Oisin McCann was fouled, Killyclogher must have sensed it wasn’t to be their night.

Pointed frees by Conall McCann and Bradley closed the gap, but with Errigal sub Tommy Canavan registering a free at the other end, the score read 1-8 to 0-6 in his side’s favour.

While Nathan Donnelly banged over a fine score, Errigal appeared to be sailing serenely into the decider as Joe Oguz and Odhran Robinson opened the gap to half a dozen. The only blot on their landscape it appeared was a shoulder injury which forced Draragh Canavn out of the action.

However, a foul inside the square on Donnelly enabled Bradley to atone for his earlier miss from the penalty spot. He then swapped scores with Ruairi Canavan as the gap remained at three. That was before that late late drama with Oisin McCann fisting Matthew Murnaghan’s centre from the right to the net, but Harte ensured that a replay was not required with that emphatic strike to win it.

The Scorers

Errigal Ciaran

Peter Harte (1-2), Ruairi Canavan (0-5,2f, 1’45’), Aidan McCrory, Joe Oguz, Odhran Robinson, Padraig McGirr, Tommy Canavan (0-1

each)

Killyclogher

Mark Bradley (1-3,1f), Oisin McCann (1-0), Nathan Donnelly (0-2), Conall McCann (0-2,2f), Tiernan McCann (0-1)