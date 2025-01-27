Hurlers fall short against Derry in tight encounter

Tyrone 0-14 Derry 1-13

A TOUGH learning curve for the Tyrone hurlers in the new Division Two of the National League began with a game that saw them battle well against their old rivals from Derry on Saturday night.

It was a two-point defeat that could have been turned into at least a draw with a little more good fortune. But the Red Hands had to settle for the consolation of knowing that they competed very effectively as they prepare for a crucial trip to Donegal in round two.

This was a very different Tyrone team which lined out in this National League clash at Healy Park compared to the one in the final game of the Christy Ring Cup in summer 2024. While a core of experienced players such as Cormac Munroe, Tiernan Morgan, Fionn Devlin, and Seamus Sweeney remained, newcomers including Ciaran Magill, Cian McGuigan, and Ronan Molloy came into the ranks.

Omagh St Enda’s officials worked hard to clear the pitch of snow, but conditions were still inevitably poor. Nevertheless, the two teams made light of that to produce an entertaining opening period laced with quality scores, good hurling, and dramatic moments close to goal.

The Oak Leafers came to Healy Park as favourites to claim a first win. Tyrone, though, battled well in that first half, as Fionn Devlin, Dean Rafferty, Seamus Sweeney, and Rory Weir worked hard to gain a foothold.

Swapped points between Aidan Kelly and John Mullan saw the two teams settle quickly, with Tyrone doing well in the opening stages. Aidan Kelly edged them 0-2 to 0-1 ahead, while Fionn Devlin boosted their confidence with an important goalline save.

Derry, who reached last year’s Christy Ring Cup Final, were still strong. Jack and Shea Cassidy pointed for them, before Gerard Bradley put them 0-4 to 0-2 in front at the end of the first quarter. It was nip and tuck, as Aidan Kelly’s accuracy from frees proved crucial in keeping the Red Hands in contention.

John Mullan edged Derry ahead, and they were creating space in the Tyrone defence. Conall Molloy pulled off a fine save from Shea Cassidy in the 20th minute. However, a goal was looking likely and it arrived when Gerard Bradley fired into the net following a good move from the visitors.

Tyrone were finding the going tough at this stage, as highlighted by Dean Rafferty just managing to save on the line from John Mullan. That moment seemed to inspire the Red Hands and they produced a strong finish to that first half.

Once again, it was Aidan Kelly who spearheaded their scoring efforts. Two points from him reduced the deficit to the minimum and, while Christy McNaughton responded for Derry, the issue was still very much in the balance at half-time on a score of 1-6 to 0-7.

Tyrone entered that second half playing against a breeze that in fairness was substantially lighter than had been the case previously. They battled well as Aidan Kelly, Kiefer Morgan, and Aidan Woods tried to break down the Derry defence. There were chances, but those opening minutes on the resumption failed to yield the scores that they required.

Nine minutes had elapsed before Derry broke the deadlock on the resumption. Points in quick succession courtesy of Shea Cassidy and a Christy McNaughton brace put the Oak Leaf side firmly in the driving seat. It was then looking tough for Tyrone entering that final quarter.

But the Red Hands suddenly found a spurt of their own. Substitute Ben Gormley upped the tempo after being introduced then three points put them right back into contention at a time when the tie appeared to have been slipping away from Tyrone.

Aidan Kelly registered a brace from frees, while his clubmate, Aidan Woods, fired over a great point from play. Mickey Little also added a well-taken point to leave the issue very much in the balance and the minimum between the teams entering the closing stages.

Derry responded impressively as scores courtesy of Ryan McGill, Shea Cassidy, and Christy McNaughton gave them a little breathing space as the game edged towards the finish. Mark McCann reduced the deficit for Tyrone and they searched for a winning or equalising goal in those closing stages.

But things didn’t work out for Tyrone, and it was the visitors who claimed the spoils with two points to spare.

Scorers

Tyrone: Aidan Kelly 0-10 (9f), Mark McCann 0-2, Mickey Little 0-1, Aidan Woods 0-1.

Derry: Gerard Bradley 1-1, Christy McNaughton 0-5 (2f), Shea Cassidy 0-3, John Mullan 0-2, Jack Cassidy 0-1, Ryan McGill 0-1.

Teams

Tyrone: Conall Molloy, Dean Rafferty, Fionn Devlin, Ronan Molloy, Cian McGuigan, Cormac Munroe, Tiernan Morgan, Seamus Sweeney, Michael Little, Aidan Woods, Aidan Kelly, Ciaran Magill, Branan Molloy, Kiefer Morgan, Rory Weir. Subs: Ben Gormley for R Weir (37), Turlough Mullan for C Magill (52), Fionn Corry for T Morgan (66), Mark McCann for K Morgan (67), Francie Hurson for B Molloy (70).

Derry: Sean Kelly, Padraig Neillis, Mark Craig, Gerald Bradley, Sean Cassidy, Richie Mullan, Thomas Brady, Meehaul McGrath, Ryan McGill, Jack Cassidy, Corey O’Reilly, John Mullan, Christy McNaughton, Shea Cassidy, Callum O’Kane. Subs: Sean Quinn for C O’Reilly (48), James Friel for C O’Kane, Eamonn Conway for J Cassidy (56), Almon Duffin for P Neillis (64), Eamon Cassidy for J Mullan (67).

Referee: Ciaran McCloskey, Antrim.