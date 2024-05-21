Impressive wins in Div 3 for Castlederg and Drumquin

ACL DIVISION THREE ROUND-UP

Killeeshil 0-11 Castlederg 2-7

TWO well-taken goals from Cian Harper helped Castlederg overturn the odds on Friday evening, as the St Eugene’s defeated Killeeshil at the St Mary’s base.

The St Eugene’s found themselves behind at half-time (0-5 to 0-3) in sun-splashed conditions and they slipped four points adrift after the opening exchanges of the second half. The guests were defending with great tenacity, though, and several turnovers in possession transitioned defence into attack at opportune times for the St Eugene’s.

Killeeshil recovered from the first of Cian Harper’s goals midway through the second half and the St Mary’s later moved into a one-point lead before Harper’s second goal proved to be the most decisive score of the match.

Castlederg broke the first quarter scoring deadlock on 12 minutes when Daire Corry converted a free. Killeeshil answered promptly as centre-half back Conall Monaghan’s strong approach play yielded a successful Tomas Hoy free. The St Mary’s then went ahead thanks to a point in open play via Hoy.

Michael O’Neill rose high to gather the ball and despatch it over the top on 17 minutes as Killeeshil got their third point. Castlederg responded as Caolan Harvey and Conor Ramsey played prominent roles throughout the contest with productive play, their good work setting up Paddy Lynch for a well finished score on 22 minutes.

Michael O’Neill lofted over his second point for the St Mary’s prior to a Paddy Lynch place kick in reply. Killeeshil then scored the concluding point of the half from Conall Monaghan to lead by two at midway.

Mark Monaghan nearly got in for a home goal just after the restart but he did get on target with a point one minute later. A Tomas Hoy free conversion left the St Mary’s 0-7 to 0-3 in front by the 37th minute but the match still had some twists and turns to take.

Castlederg steadied the situation and a brace of Daire Corry place kicks cut their deficit to two points. Adam Traynor followed up for his side’s sixth score but St Mary’s Conall Monaghan again pushed forward to land a tidy 42nd minute point.

The St Eugene’s managed to turn over some home side forward moves as play progressed and a 47th minute goal strike gave Castlederg added momentum as Cian Harper got on the end of a high centre and turned before finding the net.

Tomas Hoy had Killeeshil back level by the 50th minute and the St Mary’s edged ahead when sub Luke Donnelly showed patience to work the right angle and drive over.

Time was ticking towards the hour and the St Eugene’s drove upfield at pace for Adam Traynor to deliver the ball in and Cian Harper was on hand to gather possession and rattle the net for a second time.

Drumquin 6-18 Urney 0-2

It was a pretty productive evening for Drumquin at McGirr Park as the free-flowing Tones turned on the scoring taps to run out clear-cut winners over Urney.

The host Tones had a third league victory in their sights and settled down to their task at pace from early doors beneath sunny skies. The St Columba’s couldn’t get going and they were chasing a scoreboard that took on a lop-sided look as play progressed. Benny Gormley and Ronan Strain led the impressive home returns with two goals apiece plus seven points between them as well.

Drumquin strung together several quick and well-worked moves that saw a number of players get their names on the score sheet. Goals also came from Sean McDonagh(1-4) and Cormac Mullen plus Oisin McMenamin chipped over some tidy points as well. It was a tough night for the St Columba’s who will aim to bounce back in the weeks ahead.

Tattyreagh 0-10 Brackaville 0-5

The scores didn’t emanate with that much regularity during the course of play but Tattyreagh still got the job done with this five-point verdict at home to Brackaville.

Brackaville made the trip to Tattyreagh seeking to build on their home draw with Clann na nGael seven days previous. The host St Patrick’s were bidding for their first points after two defeats at the hands of Aghaloo and Augher respectively, so they were relieved to collect the victory.

Tattyreagh took a three-point advantage into the interval and managed to keep Brackaville at bay as the closing 30 minutes unfolded. Keeley McDonagh turned in another good display and fired over four points in the process for Tattyreagh. The St Patrick’s also garnered scores from Corey Armstrong and Peadar Mullan alongside point braces via Johnny Harkin and Jarlath McDonagh. Ciaran Gervin and Ronan McHugh did the bulk of Brackaville’s scoring.

Brocagh 1-9 Eskra 1-11

The Emmets of Eskra headed to meet the Emmets of Brocagh on the loughshore as the guests chased a third straight success in the league thus far but they were pushed all the way by their hosts here.

Brocagh had one win from two fixtures beforehand and the host Emmets were not far away from building on that.

The result went against Brocagh but they can take positives in terms of performance.

Aaron Convery netted Brocagh’s goal in the opening half alongside Owen Canavan(0-2), James McKiver and Mickey Hughes points as the teams were tied on 1-4 each halfway through. Eoin McCaffrey got Eskra’s goal in this half.

Joe McCarroll (0-4), Martin McGinley (0-3) and Cathal Meegan (0-2) completed their respective tallies to help Eskra reach the winning line narrowly ahead.

Eoin McCaffrey and Niall Marlow also sent over points. James McKiver (0-2), Mickey Hughes, Eoin O’Neill and Oisin Robinson rounded up the home returns.

Clann na nGael 1-8 Aghaloo 1-11

Visitors Aghaloo returned home with the league points on Friday evening but Clann na nGael closed the gap down to three points late on.

Aghaloo were having their second outing of the campaign as they strove to follow up an opening day win over Tattyreagh. Clann na nGael collected their first point in game two at Brackaville, so the North Tyrone team tried to improve on that. It was a decent match-up but Aghaloo managed to establish a platform to build from on their side of the scoreboard.

Niall McElroy, leading scorer from round one on the Aghaloo team, landed a goal and four points this time around. Tiarnan Donnelly contributed four scores for the O’Neill’s who led by three at the midway juncture.

Clann na nGael battled all the way and a Kevin Moran goal arrived after Ciaran Kerlin and Brendan Conway had sent over three points apiece.

Donaghmore III 0-9 Derrytresk 1-15

Donaghmore Thirds and Derrytresk met for this Thursday evening encounter that was won by the visitors despite a spirited display on behalf of the host St Patrick’s.

The home side scored nine points over the hour and had chances for further additions to that tally as they looked for a second league victory of the new season.

They remained in contention but Derrytresk netted the game’s only goal to help put an extra element of safety on their side of the scoreboard. It was a first win in three games to date for Niall Gavin and Derrytresk team-mates as they strive to make progress up the table.

Sean McCaul, Conall Magee and company in the St Patrick’s camp have made a decent start to the season. They would have needed more scores, though, to stay in the chase on this occasion but early signs are promising on the St Patrick’s front.