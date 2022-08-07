This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald

Jude Gallagher takes gold at the Commonwealth Games

  • 7 August 2022
Jude Gallagher takes gold at the Commonwealth Games
Emmet McElhattonBy Emmet McElhatton - 7 August 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

Strabane Athlete To Captain Ireland Girls Tyrone referee appointed to All Ireland senior final Tyrone contingent help Ireland to continental success PSNI officers assaulted by man arrested for driving offences

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY