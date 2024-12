A RATHER hoarse sounding Darragh McAnenly was still perfectly able to put it all into words following Sunday’s dramatic Ulster Championship Final triumph over Kilcoo.

The long-standing Errigal Ciaran goalkeeper recently pocketed his third Tyrone Senior Championship medal, a superb accomplishment in itself, but what’s rare is beautiful and McAnenly was absolutely elated as he was congratulated by an army of well-wishers after the game.

It’s the fulfilment of a dream and McAnenly certainly more than played his part with a string of quality performances between the sticks throughout their memorable Championship journey.

Darragh said: “It means an unbelievable amount, seeing a flood of Errigal people coming on to the field, and seeing all the youngsters.

“It’s 22 years since we’ve been here, you always dream about it but wonder if it’ll ever happen, and I’ve been playing senior football a right while at this stage.

“It’s so hard to get out of Tyrone, and once you get a shot at Ulster, you have to cherish each and every game.

“We never looked beyond St Eunan’s in the first round, we only had a week’s turnaround but we said to ourselves, it’s about leaving an impression and let’s see where it takes us.

“This journey has been sensational and we’ll definitely enjoy it.”

McAnenly also underlined the tight bond that exists with a group of players that have only lost a single Tyrone Championship match since 2021. They recently edged out Trillick in their second successive county final showdown and they were determined that the journey wouldn’t stop there.

“I have to say that the boys have carried themselves well this last number of years.

“They don’t be found wanting, they give everything they can for the cause, but that aside, one of the big things about playing with these boys is that we enjoy it. We really enjoy each other’s company and that’s something that’s even more apparent when you go on a journey like this.”

They haven’t always made it easier for their supporters as match-after-match went right down to the wire, but they never wavered on the home stretch and now they can call themselves kings of Ulster.

“We don’t make it easy for sure, but that happens when you’re playing against quality teams. You’re coming up against teams that are just as good and it comes down to small margins. It’s not easy on the supporters but it’s definitely not easy on the players either!

“At least it keeps everyone on the edge of their seats, it’s entertaining!”