KILLEESHIL captain Tomas Hoy acknowledges that every other Division Three club is jealous of Drumquin’s position heading into the Junior Championship.

However the Wolfe Tones fare in the knockout series they are already assured of promotion having won the league title, their only defeat of a superb campaign coming back against St Mary’s on June 7th (1-11 to 1-8).

The two sides are set to lock horns again in the quarter-final of the Championship this Sunday afternoon in Pomeroy, no doubt the tie of the round, with the eventual victors establishing themselves as the firm favourites to go all the way.

Killeeshil come into the match on the back of a convincing 2-12 to 0-6 first round success against Clann na nGael, Michael O’Neill shooting the lights out that afternoon by hitting seven points, all bar one from open play, and the goals coming from Michael Carty and Paul O’Neill.

While St Mary’s still have the fall-out of the promotion playoffs should they come up short in the Championship, Tomas Hoy stated that their whole focus now was on the weekend game.

“ It was disappointing last year the way the season ended up and getting relegated. Obviously we are trying to rectify that at the minute. We got past Clann na nGael and now we have Drumquin next up so that can be our only focus.”

Attacker Hoy admits that they would like to swap positions with Drumquin right now, given their opponents Intermediate status for 2025 is already sewn up.

“ I would say there is fifteen other teams in the Division envious of them going up. It’s a nice position to be in going into the Championship knowing you are already assured of promotion.

“ It goes without saying that they are a good team, their record speaks for itself but you are into the quarter-finals now in the Championship so nothing will come easy no matter the opposition.”

Reflecting back on their first round win against the Clann men, Hoy felt it was a case of job done and move onto the next challenge.

“ It was a tight enough first half. The conditions were tough but the wind doesn’t win you the game either.

“ We worked hard in the first half and that paid off for us in the second half. We got a few nice scores to pull away a bit.

“ Honestly it does not matter who you play in the Championship. Anything can happen on the day. We were happy to get through it and move onto the next one. You take it a game at a time and see where it takes you at the finish up.”

Hoy did praise the impact of his colleague Michael O’Neill whose eagled eyed marksmanship really stood out.

“ Michael is one of our best players so it was nothing unusual for us to see him play the way he did against Clann na nGael. He has that in his backpocket if called for and it is great for us to be able to call upon if needed.”